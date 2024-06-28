Newsletter: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s role in intelligence continues to grow

First up: Did you know we have two “three-letter” federal intelligence-gathering agencies in our backyard?

Both — the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) and the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC) — call Wright-Patterson Air Force Base home.

While there are more than three letters at work, NSIC has about 400 employees, and the much older NASIC — with roots in Wright-Patterson’s Air Technical Intelligence Center and Foreign Technology Division — has some 4,000.

National Space Intelligence Center to welcome new commander Friday

What’s happening: NSIC will welcome Col. Marcus D. Starks as its new commander today in the center’s first change of command ceremony.

Who is involved: Starks will accept command of the the NSIC, also known as Space Delta 18, from its first commander, Col. Marqus D. Randall. The ceremony will be 10 a.m. at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, with Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, deputy chief of space operations for intelligence, presiding.

Premier Health sells off Miami Twp. property for $1.25 million

I didn’t become a newspaper reporter because I love perusing local real estate records. That appreciation of real estate just sort of happened — when companies buy and sell land and buildings, they are making key decisions that point the way to where they want to go.

Or, sometimes, where they don’t want to go.

A case in point: Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital sold about five acres of land on Miami Village Drive in Miami Twp. recently for $1.25 million to a limited liability company from Cleveland.

What Premier said: “Premier Health purchased this property in 2018 without a specific project in mind but knowing that it might be of strategic importance eventually. Since then, we have determined that selling the property is in alignment with our strategic goals and initiatives,” the company told reporter Samantha Wildow.

Grafton Hill apartment project gets $2M in state support

When Ohio historic tax credits are awarded to local players, count on reporter Cory Frolik to be on the story like white on rice.

Who is doing what: The developer of the Fire Blocks District and other large commercial properties in downtown Dayton has been awarded $2 million in state historic tax credits to rehab the 10-story Commodore Apartments building in Dayton’s Grafton Hill neighborhood.

Windsor Companies plans to spend about $7.4 million to turn the vacant apartment building at 522 Grand Ave. into 43 new market-rate apartment units.

Ohio approves $4.2B spending bill; local projects secure $166.4M

A $4.2 billion capital spending bill which won the assent of both chambers in the General Assembly is getting a lot of looks, and rightly so.

What’s happening: The bill appropriates more than $166.4 million for capital project construction and one-time special projects in an eight-county region of Southwest Ohio.

What they’re saying: Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, who led Senate deliberations on the capital budget, said the bill is a chance for state senators to send a message to constituents.

“Every one of us that worked on this bill wanted to make sure that you are reflected in this bill,” Dolan said. “Now, when you go back to your communities, you can say, ‘I went out there, I fought for you, I was able to provide a little bit of relief, a little bit of economic opportunity, where I improved your quality of life.”

Owner of Thai Table sells restaurant, plans new start in Centerville

Big news for Dayton foodies: Sue Whitted, owner of Thai Table, has sold the Washington Twp. restaurant with plans to start a new chapter a few miles down the road at Cornerstone of Centerville, our food and dining reporter, Natalie Jones, reports.

What she’s saying: Whitted said she really liked the former space of CoreLife Eatery and when she saw it was still available, she decided it was time to expand and open a new concept called Thai Village.

“It’s perfect,” Whitted said. “The community has grown very fast.”

Quick hits

