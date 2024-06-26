Grafton Hill apartment project gets $2M in state support

The state announced the latest round of historic preservation tax credit awards on Wednesday afternoon and the Commodore Apartments was the only Dayton project to seek an award in this funding round.

This project might sound familiar because Windsor also was awarded $725,000 in state historic tax credits in spring 2023 for the same project. This award will replace that one.

The Commodore Apartments, which opened in 1924, has been vacant since 2018.

The 54,000-square-foot building will be turned into a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Windsor Companies in its application for tax credits said the apartments are expected to appeal to young professional and Baby Boomers.

Windsor Companies, based in Columbus, has revitalized the Fire Blocks District, turning what was a sleepy and rundown area around the 100 block of East Third Street into a thriving mix of shops, offices and housing.

Windsor also has turned other downtown buildings into new housing, including the Graphic Arts building on South Ludlow Street and the Home Telephone building (Price Stores) on South Jefferson.

Windsor is working to renovate a 22-story office building called the Grant-Deneau Tower at 40 W. Fourth St. into apartments. The company also acquired and tore down the former Midwest Tool & Engineering Co. building on Webster Street, near the 2nd Street Market.

Windsor plans to construct new apartments on the site.