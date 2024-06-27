Work begins on 10 apartment buildings at Huber Heights’ changing Marian Meadows site

BreakingNews
Developers broke ground Wednesday on a new housing development planned for an area of Huber Heights that’s been a focus of growth for several years.

Continental Properties will begin construction on a 288-apartment complex on roughly 16 acres of the western portion of the former Marian Meadows shopping center site, located in the 6200 block of Brandt Pike, just north of Fishburg Road.

Construction is estimated to be complete in 2026, developers said.

To be called the Authentix Apartments, the complex will include 10 apartment buildings with a mix of two- and three-story buildings. Studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment sizes will be available.

Project plans also include a dog park, community facilities and a pool for residents, along with two areas of open space.

Continental Properties first proposed the Authentix project in late summer 2023, after Homestead Development LLC backed out of a similar $40 million plan to construct senior housing and apartments on the site.

Homestead withdrew from the multi-phase project last June, citing labor shortages and rising construction costs as contributing factors.

The Authentix Apartments project is part of a years-long effort by the city to redevelop the vacant Marian Meadows shopping center.

This has included construction of the new Dayton Metro Library Huber Heights branch, situated along Brandt Pike at the corner of Miami Valley Way, which opened last June, redevelopment of the aging strip mall at the corner of Fishburg Road and Brandt Pike, construction of a new Dogtown dog daycare facility, and plans for a new Governance Center along Brandt Pike, construction of which will begin in July.

