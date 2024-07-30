Newsletter: Zeroing in on why Homeland Security is investigating a local employer

On Friday, Homeland Security investigators descended on Fuyao Glass America’s Moraine plant and other local sites. A spokeswoman for Fuyao said production was interrupted but had resumed by Friday evening. But the investigation raised a lot of questions.

What we know about raid on Fuyao and 27 other locations

What happened: Multiple law enforcement agencies raided the Fuyao plant and numerous homes around the region.

Why it matters: Chinese-owned Fuyao Global took a closed General Motors plant and ten years ago turned it into what the company has claimed is the world’s largest auto glass manufacturing site, with some 2,000 employees.

What now: Those employees appear to be crux of the matter. Fuyao itself, in a statement late Friday, said it believes the probe “involves certain FGA contractors.” A resident told the Dayton Daily News of a 15-passenger van ferrying workers to various shifts at the Fuyao plant.

What we don’t know: Homeland Security leaders suggested a company was to blame but announced that Fuyao was not the target of the investigation “at this time.” Some tips to the Dayton Daily News say an employment agency is under scrutiny.

A bit of history.

Life Cycle Industry Days has kicked off.

When it comes to the intersection of the defense industry and those charged with the Air Force fleet life cycle, Dayton is near the center of the universe this week. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall was scheduled to speak this morning.

Why this matters: This is arguably the premier event connecting the defense industry to the people at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (and beyond) who keep the Air Force flying.

Jungle Jim’s buys land: What we know about possible expansion

The next big thing being added to Jungle Jim’s International Market is limited only to Jim Bonaminio’s imagination, and with 9-plus more acres, the possibilities are numerous, Reporter Michael Pitman tells us.

It’s a jungle out there: Jungle Jim’s Director of Development Phill Adams said the 9.3 acres to the north of the iconic grocery store adds to total developable land.

NASIC welcomes a new commander

NASIC’s responsibilities are crucial. The Wright-Patterson intelligence center is tasked with identifying air, space, missile, and cyber threats facing the nation.

Meet the challenge: Across the community that relies on intelligence, NASIC’s reputation has never been higher, and it’s up to the center to “live up to the hype,” said NASIC’s new commander, Col. Kenneth Stremmel.

“Really, the focus is on great power competition, which is exactly in NASIC’s wheelhouse,” the new CO said. “NASIC has been dealing with great power competition since its inception.”

Ohio sales tax holiday returns today with expanded timeframe, higher spending limit

This year’s Ohio’s sales tax holiday starts today and area shoppers say they’re pleased that it will offer more time to save on an even greater array of products.

Why it matters: For starters, this year’s iteration lasts for 10 days, going from midnight Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug 8. That gives shoppers more than triple the time offered in previous years when the tax holiday was confined to a 3-day weekend at the start of August, Reporter Eric Schwartzberg tells us.

Quick hits

Voice of business: Congress, not regulators, should make laws, chamber CEO says.

Troni’s Pizza: Now open in Stratacache Tower.

Reds manage four hits against the Rays: And football starts soon, thank goodness.

Local university weighs cuts: $7 million of them.

Orange barrel season continues: Four on-ramps to close in coming days. Details within.