10 years ago Fuyao announced it was moving into the former GM plant in Moraine

Fuyao, headquartered in Fuzhou, China, announced it intended to buy more than 1 million square feet of space at the Moraine plant, representing a $200 million investment by its subsidiary, Fuyao North America Inc.

“Ohio is thrilled by its new partnership with Fuyao. Chairman Cao (Dewang) has a bold, long-term vision for his company and it’s great that Moraine, Montgomery County and Ohio are part of it,” Gov. John Kasich said.

At the time, Fuyao was China’s largest automotive glass manufacturer, with 18,000 employees worldwide. Its glass was used in Jeep Grand Cherokee, Buick Regal and Verano, Hyundai Elantra and Sonata, Kia Optima, many other vehicles.

The plant was expected to hire up to 800 workers and start operations in 2015, Fuyao said at the time.

A year ago, the Dayton Daily News reported that Moraine council approved $750K grant for a new 600,000-square-foot facility immediately north of its existing plant at 800 Fuyao Ave. along Springboro Pike.

Fuyao, which now employs 2,000 people, would add 500 additional jobs and bring $26 million in new payroll with the project. Plans call for the construction and installation to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.