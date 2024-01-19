Cincinnati Reds share snowy Great American Ball Park photos

Tickets to the opener, slated for 4:10 p.m. March 28, are currently available through the team’s season package purchases.

See the caravan

The Cincinnati Reds Caravan tour kicks off Saturday. It stops at several cities from central Kentucky to northwest Ohio, including in the Miami Valley at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, and it begins the weeklong tour at Spook Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton, the largest sports indoor sports complex in the nation.

The caravan travels through Jan. 27 and will feature current and former Reds players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters, front-office staff, and mascots making appearances at locations throughout Reds Country.

Stops will include public events at malls and other destinations, along with special appearances at several schools around Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time unless noted with the Central Standard Time, and the schedule and appearances are subject to change, according to the Reds.

The caravan tour is broken up into short geographic tours. The Central Tour starts this year’s caravan from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Spooky Nook, and the second leg is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Lawrenceburg Event Center in Lawrenceburg, Ind..

The West Tour will be at a TBD location from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (4:30 to 6 p.m. CST) on Jan. 24 in Evansville, Indiana, and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, at the Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis.

The East Tour will be in West Virginia. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, they’ll be at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Huntington Mall in Huntington.

The North Tour is in Ohio. From 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 stop at the Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus is set. On Jan. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., they’ll be at the Air Force Museum in Dayton, and from 2 to 4 p.m. they’ll be at the Apollo Career Center in Lima.

The South Tour is in Kentucky with a stop from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville and on Jan. 27 the tour will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 a.m. to noon CST) at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Red Mile in Lexington.

Staff Writer Michael D. Pitman contributed to this report.