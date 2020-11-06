Deadly crashes in Clark County at 10-year high

More people have been killed on Clark County roadways so far this year than during the same time frame over the past 10 years.
This year, there have been 21 fatal crashes that led to 22 deaths in Clark County. Of those crashes, 75% of motorists were not wearing a seat belt, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Statistics show that deadly crashes are more likely to happen between 6 and 9 p.m., and that one in three fatal crashes involve impaired driving, the patrol reported.
“We need motorists to be cognizant of themselves and others while they are driving on the roadways,” said Lt. Brian Aller, commander of the patrol’s Springfield Post. “Always wear a safety belt, obey speed limits and never drive impaired.”
To help combat the rising number of deadly crashes, troopers will increase visibility and enforcement throughout Clark County, including work zones. This is part of an initiative by the highway patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation and AAA to bring awareness and education about the dangers of speed, driving impaired, driving distracted and the importance of wearing a seat belt.
The public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.