Ohio State to require all students, staff to get COVID vaccine

Ohio News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Ohio State University is requiring every student, faculty and staff member to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university cited the resurgence in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations amid the more transmissible delta variant in its Tuesday announcement.

“The university is taking this step because vaccines are the safest and most effective form of protection against COVID-19,” OSU’s statement read.

Students, faculty and staff must have at least a first dose by Oct. 15, and the second dose by Nov. 15 for those receiving a two-dose vaccine.

Data shows that the combination of vaccination and mask wearing is effective in slowing down COVID-19, the university said.

“That is why the university is implementing this vaccine requirement with urgency as well as continuing to require everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status,” the statement read.

Also, university officials said they will reach out to union partners to discuss the requirement.

