Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools terminates employee, citing inappropriate relationship with a student

Bellbrook City Schools has terminated one of its contracted employees after the employee was found to have an inappropriate relationship with a student.

A staff member at the high school noticed concerning behavior between a student and a contracted employee, the district said Friday.

After receiving the report, the district administration contacted law enforcement, and following an investigation, that employee was terminated on Feb. 20.

“The district holds its staff and contractors to the highest professional and ethical standards,” the school district said in an announcement Friday. “Our internal investigation concluded that the conduct clearly violated district policies regarding appropriate staff/student boundaries.”

The district asked that the public respect the student’s privacy, and asked anyone “who sees or hears something concerning” to report it to school administration or at 844-SaferOH.

Counseling and support services are available to students, the statement said. Any student who wishes to speak with a counselor is encouraged to reach out to the counseling office.

