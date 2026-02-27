Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools terminates employee, citing inappropriate relationship with a student

After receiving the report, the district administration contacted law enforcement, and following an investigation, that employee was terminated on Feb. 20.

“The district holds its staff and contractors to the highest professional and ethical standards,” the school district said in an announcement Friday. “Our internal investigation concluded that the conduct clearly violated district policies regarding appropriate staff/student boundaries.”

The district asked that the public respect the student’s privacy, and asked anyone “who sees or hears something concerning” to report it to school administration or at 844-SaferOH.

Counseling and support services are available to students, the statement said. Any student who wishes to speak with a counselor is encouraged to reach out to the counseling office.

