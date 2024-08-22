OPN August 22 send

Of course, I’ll fill you in on this and everything else from the past week.

Redistricting reform amendment on November ballot: Your questions answered

• Explainer: There’s a fight underway to frame Issue 1 ahead of November, so we created an explainer for our readers. It’s replete with facts, analysis of the proposal’s text, concerns from opponents and views of proponents. Plus, it demystifies how citizens could actually get on the panel, which was a common curiosity among our readers.

• Proponents’ view: This might be obvious, but for former Chief Justice and Issue 1 drafter Maureen O’Connor, the most essential reform is simply getting politicians out of the process altogether. “Whether they’re Ds or Rs, they can’t help themselves to retain power, to expand power, to do what is best for party over citizens, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen,” she told a crowd in Dayton this week.

• Opponents’ cynicism: Republican officeholders in Ohio are firmly against Issue 1, largely due to the fact that Issue 1 requires citizen map drawers to consider “proportionality,” or the idea that the sum of Ohio’s legislative districts ought to reflect the political leanings of Ohio’s electorate. Some say this bakes political considerations into the system, while others say it inherently promotes gerrymandering.

• There’s much more in my full explainer, which will also appear in Sunday’s print edition.

Montgomery County judge, clerk of courts plead not guilty

• The story: Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley and County Municipal Judge James Piergies pleaded not guilty this week to felony charges against them related to improper political and other activities involving public resources.

• Foley’s charges: Foley faces a dozen charges, including attempted unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of complicity to commit unlawful interest in a public contract, two counts of theft in office, one count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunication property, and misdemeanor counts of solicitation of political contributions from public employees and prohibition against partisan political activity.

• Foley responds: Up for reelection this November, Foley pleading not guilty lines up with his rhetoric outside of court. Despite calls to resign coming from his own county party, he’s refused to step down and has labeled the charges against him as political.

• Piergies’ charges: Piergies, already removed from the bench by the Ohio Supreme Court, faces counts of attempted unlawful interest in a public contract. His attorney declined to comment this week.

• For full details on their arraignment, check out Sydney Dawes’ report.

Local political news of the week

• Reynolds in the clear...: To the chagrin of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the Ohio Supreme Court this week declined to hear the state’s appeal of the overturned felony conviction of former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, originally convicted for unlawful interest in a public contract. Lauren Pack breaks down the decision.

• ...and eyes return: Following the Ohio Supreme Court’s announcement that former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ felony conviction will remain overturned, the politician signaled that he hopes to return to his office to finish out his term as the “duly elected auditor” of Butler County, despite resigning from the job after his conviction in December 2022. Lauren Pack has the full story.

State political news of the week

• Ballot language drama: The Ohio Ballot board approved official Issue 1 language last week that will tell voters that Issue 1, which explicitly bans gerrymandering in its text, will require commissioners to gerrymander Ohio legislative and congressional districts, if passed. Here’s a report we picked up from the Ohio Capital Journal while I was away.

• Lawsuit filed: While Ballot Board leader and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the language is a genuine attempt to faithfully summarize Issue 1, the campaign behind the reform is asking the Supreme Court of Ohio to force a rewrite. Here’s my story on the suit.

• DeWine tests positive: For the third time, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19. He’s had mild symptoms and has started taking Paxlovid, an anti-retroviral therapy, according to the governor’s office. Kristen Spicker has the story.

National political news of the week

• Brown in Dayton: Ohio’s senior U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown skipped the Democratic National Convention this week to campaign across the state for reelection, including a stop in Dayton. The incumbent is facing a tight battle with Republican nominee Bernie Moreno. London Bishop and Lynn Hulsey have the story.

• DNC wraps up: Vice President Kamala Harris is set to close out the Democratic National Convention tonight when she accepts her party’s historic presidential nomination and seizes one of her few remaining opportunities to appeal to an audience of millions. The Associated Press has the story.