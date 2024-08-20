Gov DeWine tests positive for COVID, taking anti-retroviral therapy

The governor had mild, cold-like symptoms Monday, including sneezing and a runny nose. His symptoms worsened slightly overnight.

With plans to get together with family, DeWine took a COVID test Sunday, before showing any symptoms, according to his office. He tested negative.

DeWine is working from home Tuesday and plans to continue working remotely for the rest of the week. The governor was at the University of Dayton Monday to name Dayton Ohio’s second Innovation Hub.

Updated COVID vaccines are expected to be available early this fall, according to the governor’s office.

A COVID variant in the Omicron family is currently the dominant variant in the U.S. Cases have been rising in the country since June, with wastewater detections of COVID increasing in Ohio as of June.

Hospitalizations are not currently increasing in Ohio, according to DeWine’s office.