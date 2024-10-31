OPN Oct 31 send: Election essentials

For all of our election stories, check out the Dayton Daily News Elections 2024 page. And, to hear from the candidates in their own words, check out our Voter Guide.

Early voting stops Sunday

• The story: Voting is clearly not just about Election Day anymore, as more than 1.8 million Ohioans had already cast ballots as of early Wednesday, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. That’s almost one-third of the total Ohio ballots expected in this election.

• Early in-person voting: Sunday is the last day to dodge the in-person lines of Election Day, so if you want to cast your ballot early, make sure you do it this weekend. Your local county board of elections will be open for in-person voting Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m; and Sunday 1 p.m to 5 p.m. There is no in-person voting on Monday, the day before the election.

• Absentee: If you planned to vote absentee, just make sure your ballot gets postmarked by Monday, Nov. 4. All absentee ballots received by the board of elections before Nov. 9 will be counted. Can’t get it in the mail in time? Just drop it off at your local board of elections before 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Track your absentee ballot here.

• Old-fashioned way: If you’re a bit of a traditionalist or a procrastinator, you can always just go to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 5. Polls at your specific precinct will be open from 6:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. If you’re still waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line — you’ll be allowed to vote. Find your polling place here.

Avoid unfamiliar-district jump scares

• The lede: When you head to the polls on or before Nov. 5, you might be met with a surprise: Being asked to vote in a district you didn’t know you were a part of, and, as a result, for candidates you’re “fairly clueless about.”

• The example: That’s what happened to a Dayton Daily News reader from Miamisburg who went to the polls early and learned he won’t be able to vote in some races he expected to vote in, particularly the high-profile race to replace the state senator that has represented Miamisburg in Columbus over the past four years.

• Errant signs: While perusing Miamisburg, this news organization found a handful of political yard signs for candidates in legislative districts that Miamisburg used to be a part of but are no longer in.

• The cause: This confusion likely stems from a slew of updates to the state’s legislative maps in the past couple years — the old maps were forced to change due to the Census while the newer maps were deemed unconstitutional, causing another round of new maps in the election before us today. As a result of these changes, there are thousands of voters in the state voting in new districts for the first time who might be flummoxed.

• Avoid the scare: Double check the district you’re voting in using the Ohio Secretary of State’s “Find My District” tool, which only needs your address to tell you the Ohio House, Ohio Senate, and federal congressional districts you live in under the “2025 maps.” You can also access your sample ballot online to learn exactly what issues and candidates you’ll get a chance to weigh in on.

• Here’s my full story on the situation.

Local political news of the week

• Library levy: The Dayton Metro Library has completely transformed its facilities over the past decade, rebuilding almost all of its libraries thanks to voter approval of tax funding in 2012. Today, the library is asking voters to approve another property tax levy, this time for day-to-day operational funding that will get the DML out of an operational deficit. Jeremy P. Kelley and Aimee Hancock have the story.

• Charter changes: Voters in the cities of Riverside, Centerville and Huber Heights are among those who will be asked to consider changes to their respective city charters as part of the Nov. 5 general election. Aimee Hancock has the story.

• Common pleas race: Judge Elizabeth Ellis, a former prosecuting attorney who was appointed to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court is hoping to retain her spot on the bench with an election victory against challenger Julia Mauk, a Montgomery County public defender since 2011. Samantha Wildow has the story.

State political news of the week

• Senate fact check: Political ads and mailers include attacks and misleading claims against both candidates in the Dayton-area’s Senate District 6 campaign, one of the most competitive Statehouse races in the region between Dayton Democrat Willis Blackshear, Jr., and Centerville Republican Charlotte McGuire. Here’s my fact check.

• Overdose drop: Ohio is outpacing the national average when it comes to decreasing overdose deaths with a 9% decrease in 2023 and more than 20,000 overdose deaths diverted because of an increased access to naloxone, according to the state. Samantha Wildow has the full story.

• ‘Heartbeat’ blocked: Using last year’s abortion-rights amendment as his backing, a Hamilton County judge blocked the state’s ability to enforce an Ohio law banning abortions after fetal cardiac activity could be detected in the womb, which usually comes at around six weeks. Here’s my story with Samantha Wildow.

• Race roundup: In Miami and Darke Counties, a pastor is taking on an environmental advocate for an Ohio House seat, while in Clinton, Greene and Clark counties, a retired land trust executor is hoping to play spoiler for a Xenia city councilor who is hoping to take over his father’s position in the Ohio House. Here’s my preview on the first of these races and here’s London Bishop’s preview on the second.

National political news of the week

• Same premise, different vision: Never before in a presidential election cycle has there been so much discussion of the child tax credit — a tool many Democrats and Republicans have endorsed as a way to lift children and young families out of poverty — but Harris and Trump have differing ideas on how to enact it. The Associated Press has the story.

• Costly politics: In three U.S. Senate races alone — Ohio, Pennsylvania and Montana — more than $1 billion is projected to be spent by Nov. 5 as both sides of the aisle double down on candidates they hope will deliver partisan control of the U.S. Senate next term. The Associated Press has the story.