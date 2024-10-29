Ellis, Mauk vying for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge seat

Ellis will now be competing for the seat against Julia Mauk, a Montgomery County public defender since 2011.

The General Division of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court is a trial court for civil and all felony criminal cases.

Elizabeth Ellis

Ellis, a Republican, previously served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Ellis also worked in the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as the civil division chief, chief appellate counsel and chief of the juvenile division.

Ellis sees taking on this role as both a natural progression of her career, as well as the result of her qualifications, she said.

“I firmly believe that a strong and fair justice system is essential for ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals,” Ellis said, adding that she wants to uphold values of fairness and equality.

Her role model is Judge Thomas M. Rose at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, with whom Ellis worked while in law school, she said.

“Judge Rose instilled in me the importance of having a legal career grounded in both criminal and civil law, as well as the significance of treating all parties with dignity and respect, both in and out of the courtroom,” Ellis said.

Ellis’ experience ranges from working in the University of Dayton School of Law Legal Clinic and in Legal Aid before spending more than 20 years working as an assistant prosecuting attorney.

“I have developed an expertise in all the issues that are routinely heard by me now as a judge,” Ellis said.

In addition to expertise in litigation, she also believes a judge should feel a strong compulsion to ensure that justice is served, Ellis said.

“This involves earning the respect of the attorneys who appear before them, law enforcement, community partners involved in the criminal justice system, and even the defendants who come before them, ensuring they are treated fairly,” Ellis said.

She plans to ensure justice is served by continuing to respect the rights of victims, seek alternatives to incarceration for individuals with substance use or mental health issues when appropriate and operate transparently, she said.

Her experience as an attorney and the year and a half she has spent on the bench presiding over criminal and civil cases and trials are part of what she says makes her the best fit for this role.

She also cares about those who come before her in the courtroom, she said.

“I care about those individuals who have suffered injury and seek justice from the court. I care about the victims harmed by criminal conduct, and I care about the defendants who, while being held accountable for their actions, often need assistance in rehabilitation with substance abuse or mental health resources,” Ellis said.

Ellis is a member of the Dayton Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, the Carl D. Kessler Inn of Court and the Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association. She has worked with Montgomery County Probate Court Judge David Brannon’s Mental Health Innovation and Collaboration Team.

Ellis and her husband live with their two children in the southern suburbs of Montgomery County.

Julia Mauk

Credit: Knack Video + Photo Credit: Knack Video + Photo

Mauk, a Democrat, wants to advocate for accessibility and inclusivity within the court system, she said.

“I care deeply about the community, its well-being, and have spent much of my time and energy doing what I can to ensure that it continues to grow and thrive,” Mauk said.

In addition to working at public defender’s office for more than a decade, Mauk previously worked at Lexis Nexis and Legal Aid of Western Ohio.

“Whether coordinating driver’s license reinstatement clinics in my role at the Public Defender’s Office or serving on the boards of House of Bread and Rainbow Elder Care, I have centered servant leadership at the core of all I do,” Mauk said.

Mauk has practiced in both municipal and common pleas courtrooms throughout Montgomery County.

“Whether negotiating a plea or preparing a case for trial, I stood firm in advocating for clients, while also approaching opposing counsel and the judge with honesty and integrity,” Mauk said.

Outside of the courtroom, Mauk has served on the Dayton Bar Association’s Grievance Committee for the past eight years, she said.

Mauk also played a role in the Dayton Regional Mental Health Court Docket, which involved reviewing documents and representing clients in the program.

Mauk believes her ties to the Miami Valley, history of leadership and devotion to serving the community make her the best candidate, she said.

“I will bring a reputation to the bench that is not just shaped by my education and my experience in the courtroom, but also by my character of even temperament and respect,” Mauk said.

She wants to bring a new pair of eyes to the judgeship.

“I bring a fresh perspective to the bench, looking at the whole person, not just the circumstances that brought them into the courtroom,” Mauk said.

She plans to make decisions that will be fair and appropriate to each case, she said, focusing on restorative justice and reducing recidivism.

Mauk wants to take part in the court’s specialty dockets, as well as initiate programs to help people better understand how the court system works so they know what resources are available, she said.

“Accessibility ensures that all individuals, regardless of socioeconomic status, disability, or location, have access to our legal fairness, promoting fairness,” Mauk said.

Mauk and her husband live with their three children in the city of Dayton near the Gem City Market, she said.