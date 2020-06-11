Take the trail challenge this summer to connect with nature, win prizes

Completing a hike in the Dayton-area now could come with more than just a sense of accomplishment.
Five Rivers MetroParks has launched its new MetroParks Trail challenge in which hikers, bikers, paddlers and runners can win prizes for completing trails. The challenge consists of 25 trails — 19 of which can be completed without any special gear — varying in length and difficulty designed to ensure anyone can participate.
“Our recreation team really mindfully picked these trails so it’s accessible to people who are new to visiting the trails and so that people visit a variety of different parks,” Lauren Lemons, community outreach coordinator at Five Rivers MetroParks, said.
Lemons said the challenge is designed to help participants build on their experience and start with something familiar.
“It kind of just encourages you to get up, get active and connect to nature in a new, fun way and challenge yourself to explore new things,” she added.
Here’s how you can get involved:
- Download the MetroParks Trails Challenge brochure and review designated trails. Trails listed as "hike/bike" are paved trails and those listed as "hike" are natural surface trails.
- Complete the trails in any way and in any order at your own pace — and make sure to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing in the parks and be mindful of others. For more information on guidelines, visit https://www.metroparks.org/covid-19-updates/.
- Track your progress on the trails log.
- Submit your log and entry by Oct. 4 to be entered to win prizes.
Every participant has a chance to win, regardless of the number of trails completed.
One trail = one entry to win a $100 gift card to a local outdoor gear or bike shop of your choosing. You will receive one entry for each trail completed (25 trails = 25 entries).
At least 18 trails = a MetroParks Challenge sticker and a chance to win a MetroParks Trails Challenge T-shirt.