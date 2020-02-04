The best places to grab a slice of pie in Dayton

200 Shroyer Road, Dayton

Partial To Pie Bakery was named “Best Pie Shop in Ohio” by USA Today just five months after opening in July 2018. The retail bakery, founded by Marie Clark and her father Mike Clark of Kettering, provides dine-in and carry-out services, specializing in pies, quiche and sweet treats.

Caption Mehaffies Pies, 3013 Linden Ave., Dayton, has a variety of pies available every day including fresh Dutch apple and pecan. CONTRIBUTED Caption Mehaffies Pies, 3013 Linden Ave., Dayton, has a variety of pies available every day including fresh Dutch apple and pecan. CONTRIBUTED

Mehaffie’s Pies

3013 Linden Ave., Dayton

Mehaffie’s offers 30 different types of pies. For orders, call 937-253-1163, preferably two days in advance. The bakery also has plenty of pies (especially pumpkin, apple, pecan and chocolate) available for walk-in purchases. Most pies are $10. Mehaffie’s also offers several types of New York-style cheesecake, ranging from $2.50-$22.

Caption Apple pie from Dorothy Lane Market. Caption Apple pie from Dorothy Lane Market.

Dorothy Lane Market

The Oakwood and Washington Square locations sell pie slices and whole pies, including cream and berry varieties as well as seasonal flavors. DLM is always a great option for last-minute pie needs.

Caption The coconut cream pie at MCL Restaurant & Bakery. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Caption The coconut cream pie at MCL Restaurant & Bakery. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

MCL Restaurant & Bakery

4485 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

MCL offers pie slices including pecan, coconut cream, cherry, peach, pumpkin and lemon. Their daily menus are posted online.

Caption The pumpkin pie at Frischs. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Caption The pumpkin pie at Frischs. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Frisch’s

Several locations in Dayton area

The restaurant chain serves many pies daily, including pecan, apple, cherry, coconut cream and strawberry.

Caption The Matthieu family of Vandalia is looking forward to homemade pie at Pearson House Restaurant. Caption The Matthieu family of Vandalia is looking forward to homemade pie at Pearson House Restaurant.

Pearson House Restaurant

28 N. Miami St., West Milton

Pearson serves up to 29 different pie varieties -- everything from fruit pies like cherry, peanut butter pie, butterscotch pie and cream pies.

Caption Bob Evans pies, from left clockwise, include double crust apple, pecan and pumpkin. Contributed photo. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Caption Bob Evans pies, from left clockwise, include double crust apple, pecan and pumpkin. Contributed photo. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Bob Evans

Several locations in Dayton area

Locations offer double crust apple pie, pecan, pumpkin, French silk and coconut cream.

Did we miss your favorite place for pie? Drop us a line and let us know: life@coxinc.com.