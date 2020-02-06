The best places to buy chocolates in the Dayton area

Esther Price first learned to make these sweet delights in her seventh-grade home economics class. She perfected her old-fashioned recipe with locally produced milk and butter and these same quality ingredients are used today, nearly 90 years later.

Esther Price Candies can be found at local supermarkets, but if you're craving chocolate along with an experience, you can find their corporate store at 1709 Wayne Ave. There are two other locations in the Dayton area: 194 Woodman Dr. and 1709 Wayne Ave. You can even browse and place an order on the website.

Sweet Sensations was opened in June 2012 by owners Tim Sizemore and Pam Clatterbuck of Fairborn. For them, this store brought to life a childhood dream. They offer custom orders, bulk orders, sugar-free options and over 300 of your favorite nostalgic candies.

They are located in the Dayton Mall next to Chick-fil-a, near Elder-Beerman.

DETAIL: Bellbrook Chocolates, a 30-year-old local business currently located in the Cross Pointe Center and expanding to other locations. JIM WITMER / STAFF Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

💝BELLBROOK CHOCOLATE SHOPPE

Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe was founded by Betty Blose in 1984, and in 2000 she was joined by her son Marshall, his wife Laura, and daughter Emily. They take pride in their hand-crafted chocolates, utilizing high-quality ingredients that set them apart from mass-produced chocolate treats.

You can find these confectionery treats at their Crosse Pointe Shoppe, the 2nd Street Market, and their online store.

Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville was voted the winner of the Dayton.com Best of 2016 “Hidden Gem” award. MARK FISHER/STAFF

Kilwin's has been crafting quality chocolates by hand since the 1940s. Their assorted chocolates are still hand-crafted in their kitchen in Petoskey, Mich., using the same recipes developed by the company's founder and original owner, Don Kilwin. They're best known for their turtles, but also offer a number of goodies that'll satisfy your sweet tooth.

You can find their Dayton-Beavercreek location at 4391 Holly Drive.

After a tough first week of school, youu and your kids deserve a sweet treat from Kilwins in Atlantic Station. Credit: Photo courtesy of Kilwins Credit: Photo courtesy of Kilwins

In February 1929, a woman wrote that she and her husband talked about making candies for their bakery shop. Through generations of ownership, we’ve found this decadent, tantalizing and delicious candy they created to send your taste buds into a frenzy. Not only is their chocolate to die for, but so is their coffee (Highlander Grogg is the most popular flavor).

Winans Chocolates & Coffees has several Dayton locations, including 221 N. Patterson, 6735 Miller Lane, 5839 Farhills Ave., 4425 Feedwire Rd., 45 Plum St., 2806 Miamsburg Centerville Road, and 3510 Pentagon Blvd.