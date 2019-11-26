The best spots for casual, late-night eats in the Oregon District

🍴Blind Bob's

430 E. 5th St., Dayton

Website: blindbobs.com

Besides having a full, craveable menu, Bob’s is one of the hottest karaoke and trivia stops in town.

You can almost always expect the music to be jumping whenever you sit down for a filling meal at Bob’s.

While not for everyone, fans swear by the pickle soup. It goes phenomenally with a signature Blind Bob’s Bloody Mary — one of the best in Dayton.

In case you didn’t meet your sodium requirement yet after a cup of delicious soup and presumably something fried and crispy, Blind Bob’s was voted third Best Best Potato Chips in the latest Best of Dayton competition.

🍴Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Website: dubpub.com

From sinful Sunday brunches to the biggest St. Patrick’s Day bash in the area, Dublin Pub is a staple in downtown Dayton. Dublin Pub swept away much of the 2018 Best of Dayton competition by placing in five categories: 3rd place Best Fries, 1st place Best Secret Menu Item (buffalo mac n cheese), 1st place Best Bowl of Soup and 2nd place Best Brunch.

🍴The Trolley Stop

530 E 5th St., Dayton

Website: trolleystopdayton.com

The 2018 Best of Dayton winner for Best Patio has delicious food to match the views. Trolley’s intimate, floral patio space located out back is hard to beat when it comes to finding a place to escape for a drink with friends.

Trolley is another vegan and vegetarian stop along the way, which can a rarity when it comes to late-night eats.

Pro tip: If you're looking for a snack or are having chips with your meal, order the Herbie Dip every time.

We’re not exactly sure what’s in the secret blend of ingredients, but the Herbie dip is addicting. The dip, which seems to be a blend of house dressing and creamy dip, comes with chips alongside sandwiches on the menu. While you’re trying the dip, you might as well pair it with a fantastic sandwich like the pulled pork on pretzel bun.

🍴Lucky's

520 E. 5th St., Dayton

Website: luckystaproom.com

You don’t have to rely on too much luck to get a late-night craving satisfied at Lucky’s. From perfectly seasoned French fries and crispy chicken tenders with the most delicious crunch, Lucky’s has a packed menu with good options for dinner or second dinner later on in the night.

What you might not expect from a late-night bar is an amazing vegan selection. Lucky’s won third place in the 2018 Best of Dayton contest for Best Vegan Dining.

And when you order extra avocado, trust us, they bring the extra avocado.

🍴Smokin Bar-B-Que

200 E. 5th St., Dayton

Website: smokinbarbque.com

Smokin Bar-B-Que is one of the more novel stops in the Oregon District. It has a window-side counter for seating and it is prime real estate for people-watching in the District. You won’t have much time, though, as it will be hard to put down your brisket nachos.

Smokin Bar-B-Que has been cranking out authentic Southern BBQ for 15 years and has a loyal following. What may surprise you is Smokin Bar-B-Que has one of the best burgers in town that literally melts in your mouth.

🍴Oregon Express

336 E. 5th St., Dayton

Website: new.oregonexpressdayton.com

Of course the Oregon District needs a reliable go-to for late-night, casual pizza dining.

One of the cornerstones of the Oregon Historic District, the “OE” has had the same family ownership for 36 years this September. A fun quirk you might not notice while you’re elbows deep in a delicious OE slice, is the automatic train that runs beneath the bar top.

Also, please do not forget that an appetizer of OE’s jumbo pretzel comes with a generous side serving of hot Swiss cheese. You’re welcome.

🍴416 Diner

416 E 5th St., Dayton

Website: 416diner.com

Whether you want a memorable omelette or a burger that will surprise your taste buds, 416 Diner is a newer destination in the Oregon District that can help with whatever food you’re in the mood for. The diner serves breakfast, lunch and late-night comfort food including hoagie sandwiches, omelets and burgers

416 Diner might be king when it comes to breakfast, but there’s one menu special you’ve got to know about when you’re in the mood for late-night eats. The restaurant bakes some of the best pepperoni rolls, fresh, this side of West Virginia.