The most EXTRAORDINARY burgers in Dayton

But there are a few burgers that just have something a little extra special.

Here is a guide to some of Dayton's most extraordinary burgers.

These burgers are some true Dayton gems.

Note: Due to the coronavirus-related shutdowns and frequently evolving hours and opening status, please check with each individual restaurant before you go or place an order to determine if they’re open, serving carryout only or waiting to reopen.

🍔GOURMET BURGERS

Watermark

20 S. 1st St., Miamisburg | 937-802-0891 | Website | Facebook

Watermark restaurant offers its burgers for $12.95 on Tuesdays. The Great Miami Burger is pictured. Credit: Watermark Credit: Watermark

Watermark’s burgers are in a class of their own, much like everything on the menu. Their signature Great Miami Burger is a half pound of prime Angus reserve beef that is grilled “pink” or “not pink” and served on a brioche bun and topped with a choice of blue or Ohio cheddar cheese and house pickles and pickled red onion and a bourbon bacon jam.

What's on the menu? The Great Miami Burger served with dressed greens or fries, $14.95

>> When to get the best deal on one of Dayton’s best gourmet burgers

250 Warren St., Dayton | 937-228-2626 | Website | Facebook

Coco's recently launched a new version of its popular Bistro Burger! This version has Creamy Boursin, pickled red onion, house mustard, butter lettuce on a Brioche bun. Source: Facebook

Start with the creamy Boursin cheese, pickled red onion, house mustard and butter lettuce on a brioche bun. The Bistro Burger is always on the lunch menu, but not available for dinner. What's on the menu? The recently updated Bistro Burger with side, $16.

Explore Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-5371 | Website

The Pine Club, 1926 Brown St. in Dayton, has been sold to new ownership, but that ownership has requested to remain anonymous and has indicated it wants to be completely passive with no role in operations, former owner David Hulme says. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

The Pine Club may be famous for its steak, but its burger is also pretty legit. Beef and lamb are ground in-house before being cooked to perfection. What's on the menu? Pine Club Hamburger Platter with onion rings or fries, $12.75; Pine Club Cheeseburger Platter with onion rings or fries, $12.95.

>> Dayton’s iconic Pine Club sold

>> The top 10 picks for steak in Dayton

Explore The Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | (937)-293-6973 | Website | Facebook

The Oakwood Club burger (Source: Facebook) Credit: Bob Ingelhart Credit: Bob Ingelhart

Oakwood Club steaks are a customer favorite at this Dayton classic restaurant, but some of the tastiest beef is used to make the burgers. What's on the menu? Oakwood Club Steak Burger, $9.95; Oakwood Club Roquefort Steak Burger, $10.50 (cheese is 35 cents more).

>> Guess where Robert Redford and Tom Waits ate while filming in Dayton?

>> 5 things you must try at the Oakwood Club

Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery

520 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-222-6800 | Website | Facebook

The Hearse Burger at Lucky's taproom in Dayton's Oregon District includes ground steak from Keener Farms near Dayton, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, red cabbage slaw and pulled chicken that has been braised in Warped Wing's Flyin' Ale. (Photo by Amelia Robinson) Credit: Amelia Robinson Credit: Amelia Robinson

Lucky’s knows how to do a gourmet burger and uses Keener grass-fed beef. The Goat comes topped with guac, spinach, roasted red pepper, applewood smoked bacon and goat cheese. The Cobra is slathered in a Thai-style marinade with peanut butter, cilantro, cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and sriracha.

What's on the menu? Other gourmet burger options (prices range from $12-$14.50) range from traditional toppings to an open-faced burger served on Texas toast with gravy, goat cheese and fries.

Mudlick Tap House

135 E. Second St., Dayton | (937) 895-4066 | Website | Facebook

Mudlick Tap House is offer buy one, get one free burgers as a promotion until the end of January. Credit: Mudlick Tap House Credit: Mudlick Tap House

Build your own burger with customizable toppings from lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles to jalapeños, fried egg, thick-cut bacon, toasted mushrooms, whiskey mushrooms, caramelized onions, white American cheese, pepper jack, cheddar, Swiss, gorgonzola and Feta. Burgers are one-third of a pound and made from grass-fed Blackhawk Farms beef.

What's on the menu?The Mudlick Burger ($13) features Whiskey mushrooms, caramelized onion, cajun spice, gorgonzola on brioche. The Rocket Burger ($14) includes Chargrilled Blackhawk Beef with "kustard sauce", cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and a sunny side up egg on toasted brioche.

Lock 27

Dayton Dragons Plaza, 329 E. First St., downtown Dayton | 937-433-2739 | Website | Facebook

1035 South Main St., Centerville | 937-433-2739 | Website | Facebook

The food at Lock 27 in downtown Dayton. Pictured: Lock 27's Keener Burger served with bacon and an egg added. Photo by Amelia Robinson Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson

Lock 27 pays respect to Keener Farm CSA’s grass-fed beef with its Keener Burger. For just $2 more, we added bacon and an over-easy egg to the cheddar cheeseburger. The sandwiches are served with the frites and sage pesto mayo, chipotle ketchup and/or spicy mustard. The mayo and spicy mustard impressed.

What's on the menu? The signature Keener Burger as well as a bacon burger. Don't forget to pair it with a tall glass of freshly brewed Lock 27 beer.

>> The best dishes at Lock 27

🍔WACKY BURGERS

Gameday Grille and Patio

7576 State Route 48, Waynesville | 937-886-3572 | Website | Facebook

The Urban Meyer Burger served at Gameday Grille and Patio in Waynesville is patterned after the personality of the Ohio State coach himself.

The owners are Ohio State graduates and present their tribute to the school’s former football coach with the Urban Meyer Burger. It’s a fresh half-pound Angus patty topped with a butterflied quarter-pound Angus beef hot dog, with a sweet and tangy wing sauce while pepper jack cheese tried to hold it all together.

What's on the menu? Urban Meyer Burger (half-pound patty topped with a grilled all-beef Hot Dog, Pepper jack Cheese and signature Sweet Heat Sauce) for $12.25 and the Who Dey Burger (a half-pound burger topped with an Onion Rings, Sautéed Mushroom and Jalapeno, Chili, Bacon, Swiss and American cheeses and signature BBQ Sauce) for $12.25

>> Why you’ll want to finish this burger, but probably shouldn’t

571 Grill & Draft House

12389 Milton-Carlisle Rd., New Carlisle | 937-845-0089 | Website | Facebook

The Mac Daddy Burger at the 571 Grill & Draft House. Bill Lackey/Staff Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

571 Grill serves up some unusually tasty and creative burgers. The Mac Daddy burger features a Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Patty, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and BBQ Sauce.

What's on the menu? Top-seller The Haystack Burger includes Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and 571 Sauce. There's also a glazed donut bacon cheeseburger (donuts for buns), plus the Vampire Slayer (garlic toast as buns, with burger, sauteed onions and mushrooms and garlic aoili.

>> Four insanely creative burgers at restaurant worth the drive

Blind Bob's

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook

The Island Delight burger from Blind Bob’s a half-pound patty, stuffed with sweet pineapple and zippy pepper-jack cheese, with a teriyaki glaze, more cheese and served with a tangy wasabi-mayonnaise. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY ALEXIS LARSEN

You will find robust burgers that you can customize to make your own. How about a half-pound patty with sweet pineapple and zippy pepper-jack cheese, covered in a teriyaki glaze with a tangy wasabi-mayonnaise? Or maybe try one of the signature items, the Italian Burger ($11.50) — a half-pound patty, stuffed with provolone cheese and cooked basil and green peppers, topped with marinara and a mound of caramelized onions.

What's on the menu? Start with a single patty or a double patty and build your own burger with cheeses, standard toppings and then more unusual toppings from sauteed veggies, to fried eggs, to grilled pineapple and sauces.

>> Daytonian of the Week: 'Blind' Bob Mendenhall

🍔CLASSIC BURGERS

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Website | Facebook

A cheeseburger and hand cut fries at Tank's. Photo: Tank's Facebook page. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Juicy, thick and grilled just right, Tank's hand-pattied burgers can be served topped with nothing or a laundry list of items at no additional cost. Banana peppers and horseradish, anyone? There's a reason this burger was voted Best of Dayton's Best Burger this year. What's on the menu? Cheeseburger, $7.69; Hamburger, $7.49; Tankburger (half-pounder), $8.99 (double the patty for $4.99) and Tanksters sliders (3), $6.99.

4668 Springboro Pike, Moraine | 937-299-1440 | Facebook

Voltzy's Hamburger & Rootbeer Stand has been celebrating/lambasting the famous and infamous for nearly 30 years.

What Voltzy's lacks in grandeur it makes up in great-tasting sliders and character — plenty of it. Burgers are made to order and range from very plain and simple to unusual. For example, this spring Voltzy's introduced the Heidelburger, a larger double cheeseburger with a fried egg, bacon, onions, sweet heat mustard and finished in beer ($5). Cash only. What's on the menu? About a dozen ways to order a burger, starting with a basic $1.30 hamburger and $1.40 cheeseburger. Double patty both of those for $2.25 and $2.45.

>> Voltzy’s has a ‘Trump Burger,’ and here’s what’s on it

117 E. Main St., Troy | 937-339-3902 | Website

Marcia Ryan, owner of K's hamburger shop in Troy, discusses an order with Bob Skoog during the 70th anniversary celebration of the downtown eatery. PHOTO BY JAN UNDERWOOD Credit: JAN UNDERWOOD Credit: JAN UNDERWOOD

Low frill, all-American burger in a retro burger shop with over 80 years of history. The beef is ground in-house, and the burgers are made to order. What more do you need? Well, besides a delicious milkshake ... What's on the menu? Cheeseburger, $2.90; Hamburger, $2.70.

>> 6 Dayton diners you have to try

836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton | 937-258-1222 | Website | Facebook

Slyder's Swiss bacon cheeseburger with fries. (Photo by Amelia Robinson) Credit: Amelia Robinson Credit: Amelia Robinson

Meet the winner of Dayton.com’s Best of Dayton Best Burger in 2016, 2017 and 2018. It was a runner-up in this year’s contest. The juicy meat in this burger is packed with flavor. This restaurant in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood consistently appears on — often topping — local best burgers list. Simply delicious.

What's on the menu? Hamburger with chips, $6.05 (7 oz.) and $6.75 (10 oz.); Cheeseburger with chips, $6.45 (7 oz.) and $7.15 (10 oz.). You can also make it a bacon cheeseburger or a mushroom swiss burger. You can order any burger in the girlie size (5 oz.) and save 50 cents.

>> The secret behind Slyder’s sinfully juicy burgers

>> Can you eat your way through Dayton’s burger Bermuda Triangle?

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937-372-3202 | Website | Facebook

The Big Nick burger is a half pound of juicy Angus beef.

The bar and eatery has been a staple of its community since it opened in 1949 under then owner and namesake Nick Malavazos, and reopened in 2009. The signature burger, the Big Nick, is king of them all. It’s a half pound of juicy Angus beef with your choice of trimmings and the restaurant’s special sauce. It’s a mountain of meat, so come starving or come with friends to help you finish it.

What's on the menu? Big Nick with choice of: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Nick's special sauce & add 50¢ for cheese and $1 for bacon. $8.99. Don't be surprised to discover some specialty burgers added to the menu every now and then.

>> Why people are flocking to this local joint ...

Benjamin’s The Burger Master

100 N. Main St., Dayton | 937-223-8702 | Website | Facebook

The cheeseburger from Benjamin's. Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine

Slider-style burgers with names like Poor Richard’s Burger and the Big Ben to pay homage to the restaurant’s namesake, Benjamin Franklin.

What's on the menu? Full-size, made-to-order burgers range from the $2.99 hamburger ($4.19 double) to the $3.99 bacon cheddar burger to the $3.99 mushroom swiss burger.

>> This burger joint truly lives up to its name

>> 12 Dayton burgers that give you the biggest bang for your buck

Smokin’ BAR-B-QUE

200 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-586-9790 | Website | Facebook

Smokin BBQ pulled pork bacon cheeseburger via Facebook

This place is known for its barbecue, but one of the best things on the menu is the burger. The Smokin’ Burger will literally melt in your mouth. No chewing required.

What's on the menu? a full half-pound patty that's been smoked for more than 2 hours in beef broth for $5 (make it a double for $7.75). You can add cheese or a tomato for 50 cents each or bacon for $1.50.

>> Smokin Bar-B-Que sold to new owner

Sam and Ethel’s

120 E. Main St., Tipp City | 937-667-0113 | Website | Facebook

Sam and Ethel's in Tipp City has been serving up famous Breakfast dishes for decades.

Think homemade. The “S&E Burger” includes two quarter-pound patties, a “special S&E sauce,” onion straws and the fixings on a grilled double-decker bun.

Menu includes: The burger is $8.49. You can add cheese for 50 cents or bacon for 99 cents.

The Hamburger Wagon

12 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg | 937-847-2442 | Website | Facebook

The Hamburger Wagon has served the Dayton area for 100 years and has been ranked as one of the top 150 Hamburger Joints in the U.S. by “Hamburger America”. These burgers are simple, crispy and delicious. No cheese on these burgers. Just pickle, onion, salt and pepper.

Menu includes: Get a single for $1.25 or a double for $2.50. You might also spot the mobile wagon at festivals and fairs this summer.

>> The story behind the iconic Hamburger Wagon

>> 9 must-visit places in Miamisburg

White Lotus

327 E. Third St., Dayton | (937) 222-7030

White Lotus ( 327 E. 3rd St., downtown Dayton) The Yummy Burger: To start, White Lotus is an incredible spot. While I don’t know the specific history of this awesome food shack, you just have to walk in the front door to know that it’s storied. Behind a food counter out of the '70s and a row of bar stools stands a lovely yet intense proprietor. I have never seen her not wearing her signature large sunglasses inside while she cooks each dish to order. Hosting a menu that is a mix of Thai and American cuisine, I rarely get beyond the Yummy Burger, which used to be the name of the restaurant. This burger is a pretty standard preparation, sesame seed bun, half-pound ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo and American cheese. I’ll even note that I once asked to get my burger mid rare, but when I asked the lady, she was very stern and unwavering in her response: “no.” So, I had it her way and honestly I cannot tell you what she did to make this “The Burger.” I think she may slow cook it in melted butter. I have trained as a professional burgernaught, tasting many a cheeseburger and somehow this one has stuck with me. Trust the lady, she knows what she’s doing. Also, their Thai food ain’t bad either. Credit: Contributed by Brian Johnson, marketing consultant and co-owner of Bad Dog Nice Taco Credit: Contributed by Brian Johnson, marketing consultant and co-owner of Bad Dog Nice Taco

The White Lotus has an eclectic menu that includes Thai cuisine and yummy burgers. We recommend the Yummy Burger, hand-crafted with care just like mom used to make you at home. A half-pound hand-formed patty cooked to perfection.

What's on the menu? The Yummy Burger is $4.95 and add cheese for 25 cents. You can also opt for the Yummy Bacon Burger ($8.20) or the Yummy Extreme Double Burger ($9.20).

>> Magic restaurant is definitely “Yummy”

🍔FOOD TRUCK BURGERS

McNasty’s Great Food Express

Explore Facebook

McNasty's Mobile Food Truck was named a finalist in the Best Food Truck and Best Food Truck Dishes categories of Dayton.com's Best of 2018 contest.

This food truck’s OMG Bacon Burger was a finalist in Best of Dayton 2018 best food truck dish for it burger topped with peppered bacon, cheese and mac and cheese. That’s just one of the burger’s on McNasty’s menu.

What's on the menu? You can go for the simple burger with a McBurger or a McCheeseburger or take it up a few notches with bacon and bacon jam.

>> BEST OF DAYTON: Best food truck dishes

EAT

EAT food truck's bacon-topped burger and fries. Source: Facebook

This food truck is dishing out some tasty burgers. Everything is Always Tasty after all. The menu changes, but expect to find delicious burgers smothered in bacon and cheese.

What’s on the menu? Expect to find creative burgers including one with pimento cheese and fried green tomatoes, or one topped with A1 sauce, carmelized onions, cheddar and bacon.