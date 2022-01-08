A-10 announces two changes to Dayton’s schedule

The Atlantic 10 Conference made two changes to the Dayton Flyers’ schedule Saturday.
The league announced Dayton will play St. Bonaventure at UD Arena on Jan. 18. That game was postponed Sunday. The A-10 also moved Dayton’s home game against Fordham from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25.
The times of the games and television information will be announced next week.
According to a UD press release, “Flyer ticketholders should use the parking passes originally printed for the St. Bonaventure and Fordham games respectively. Tickets for these games will be updated in the Flyer ticket app.”
Another A-10 game was postponed Saturday: George Mason at Richmond on Tuesday. George Mason has COVID-19 issues and has seen its first four A-10 games postponed.
Assuming there are no more postponements Tuesday, only 15 of the first 33 scheduled A-10 games will have been played through Saturday.
Dayton (8-6, 0-1) plays George Washington (4-8, 0-0) at noon Saturday at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.c
