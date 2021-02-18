Dayton vs. Saint Louis: What to know about Friday’s game

Last game: Dayton lost 91-89 in double overtime on Tuesday at Rhode Island. Saint Louis beat La Salle 78-57 on Tuesday in St. Louis.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 75-38 in four seasons at Dayton. Travis Ford is 86-61 in five seasons at Saint Louis.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 18.9

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.8

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 10.0

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.8

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 5.8

Probable Saint Louis starters

Javonte Perkins, 6-6, Sr., G/F, 17.9

Jordan Goodwin, 6-3, Sr., G, 15.1

Gibson Jimerson, 6-5, R-Fr., G, 10.2

Hasahn French, 6-7, Sr., F, 7.6

Fred Thatch Jr., 6-3, R-So, G, 5.2

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 39 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 70-67 score. ... Crutcher has 1,510 career points and needs six points to pass Keith Waleskowski and move into 19th place in Dayton history in scoring. He has 557 career assists and needs six to pass David Morris and move into second place in the Dayton record book behind Negele Knight (663). ... Redshirt freshman forward Zimi Nwokeji’s 29 points on Tuesday were the second most by a freshman or redshirt freshman in Dayton history. Shawn Haughn scored 30 in 1994 while making 8 of 8 3-pointers.

About Saint Louis: The Billikens have won four games in a row against St. Bonaventure, Rhode Island, Fordham and La Salle since starting A-10 play with losses to Dayton and La Salle. The game against Dayton came after a five-week layoff because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program. ... Saint Louis is the highest-ranked Atlantic 10 Conference team in the NCAA Evaluation Tool at No. 31. Dayton ranks 95th. ... Sophomore point guard Yuri Collins, who started the first game against Dayton, has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Looking ahead: Dayton’s next scheduled game is at St. Bonaventure on Feb. 28 at a time to be announced, though a game could be added to the schedule next week. Makeup dates have not been announced for postponed games against George Washington, Massachusetts and Richmond.