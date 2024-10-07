A-10 Media Day: UD women picked in bottom half of preseason poll

Saint Joseph’s, picked second, received four first-place votes. George Mason ranked third in the poll. Davidson, picked fourth, received one first-place vote.

No Flyers received preseason all-conference honors.

Dayton enters the third season for coach Tamika Williams-Jeter. The Flyers finished 12-19 last season after posting a 7-21 mark in her first season.

Dayton top returners are: 5-8 senior guard Ivy Wolf, who led the team with 11.9 points per game; and 6-2 senior forward Arianna Smith, who ranked third on the team in scoring (9.2). The roster has eight newcomers: five transfers; and three freshmen.

Complete poll

1. Richmond (10), 216

2. Saint Joseph’s (4), 211

3. George Mason, 188

4. Davidson, 173

5. VCU, 153

6. Duquesne, 148

7. Saint Louis, 132

8. Rhode Island 122

9. Fordham, 96

9. Loyola Chicago, 96

11. Dayton, 84

12. George Washington, 71

13. Massachusetts, 40

14. St. Bonaventure, 38

15. La Salle, 32