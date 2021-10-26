A-10 women’s basketball tournament finds new home

The Atlantic 10 Conference will hold its women’s basketball tournament at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del., beginning in March of 2022.
The arena, which opened in 2019, seats 2,500 spectators. It is the home of a NBA G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats.
“I could not be more excited about the news of having the A-10 Championship at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.,” Dayton coach Shauna Green said in a press release. “Chase Fieldhouse and the city of Wilmington will be perfect in creating a great championship atmosphere. Returning to a neutral site is a positive for our league and that the arena size is exactly what we need in order to have the stands full to create an incredible playing environment for our student-athletes. This will no doubt create a great championship experience for our fans and players. We can not wait to get to Wilmington.”
The A-10 held the tournament at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., last March. In 2020, it was played at UD Arena. Duquesne hosted the event in 2019 at its arena, the Palumbo Center. The tournament was last played at a neutral site from 2014-18 at Richmond Coliseum.
The 2022 tournament will start March 2 and end March 6. All 14 teams will play in the event.
“Chase Fieldhouse provides the A-10 a tremendous opportunity to return our Women’s Basketball Championship to a neutral site after a challenging 2021 COVID year,” Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a press release. “It is a state-of-the-art arena perfectly located geographically for our women’s championship. Partnering with BPG | SPORTS, the city of Wilmington, the 76ers, and the NBA G League is a win-win for all.”