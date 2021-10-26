A-10 women’s basketball tournament finds new home

The arena, which opened in 2019, seats 2,500 spectators. It is the home of a NBA G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats.

“I could not be more excited about the news of having the A-10 Championship at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.,” Dayton coach Shauna Green said in a press release. “Chase Fieldhouse and the city of Wilmington will be perfect in creating a great championship atmosphere. Returning to a neutral site is a positive for our league and that the arena size is exactly what we need in order to have the stands full to create an incredible playing environment for our student-athletes. This will no doubt create a great championship experience for our fans and players. We can not wait to get to Wilmington.”