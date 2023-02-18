ANALYSIS: Three takeaways from Dayton’s victory against Loyola Chicago

Here are three takeaways from Dayton’s 27th game:

1. Dayton’s big men dominated: Holmes and Toumani Camara combined for 37 points. With five points left in the game, they had 36 points, and Loyola had 38.

“That’s something we’re capable of doing,” Camara said, “and it’s something that we need to be more consistent about.”

Holmes scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. He made two shots in the first two minutes after not making his first shot until the 43rd minute in an 85-81 overtime victory against Loyola on Jan. 31 at UD Arena.

“I was just more focused and locked in,” Holmes said. “That’s something that I work on, being confident and being a great teammate.”

Camara scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, building on 51 points last week in victories against VCU and Saint Louis. He scored six points in a 51-second span to push Dayton’s lead to 20 points midway through the second half.

2. Dayton improved its 3-point defense: Loyola made 5 of 24 3-pointers (21%) after making 13 of 25 (52%) in the first game. This was the 17th time an opponent has shot worse than 30% against Dayton. It ranks sixth in the country in 3-point defense (28.2%). If that mark holds up, it would be the best mark for a Dayton defense since at least 1997.

Philip Alston, who made 4 of 9 3-pointers in the first game, including a last-second 3 to send the game to overtime, made 1 of 3 shots from long range in this game. He led the Ramblers with 16 points. Braden Norris missed all seven of his 3s after making 2 of 5 in the first game.

Dayton led from start to finish after building a 5-0 lead on a basket by Holmes and a 3-pointer by Malachi Smith on the first two possessions. Dayton then turned a 15-12 lead into a 23-12 lead, its largest of the first half, with an 8-0 run from the 8:05 to the 4:38 mark.

“I thought defensively we understood the scouting report,” Grant said. “We understood the game plan. We wanted to try to limit some of the things they had success with in the first game, specifically at the 3-point line.”

3. The Flyers continue to win without their full roster: R.J. Blakney did not travel with the team to Chicago. He has not played in four of the last seven games. Grant said after the game Blakney is “going through some personal stuff, but he should be fine.”

Asked if Blakney was injured, Grant said, “It’s a combination of things.”

Dayton did have Malachi Smith in the starting lineup for the second straight game after he missed the VCU game with an ankle injury. He had six points and three assists in 27 minutes.

STAR OF THE GAME

Holmes improved his scoring average to 17.6 points per game. This was his 13th 20-point game of the season. He also had 10 rebounds. This was his 10th double-double. Camara is averaging 14.1.

STAT OF THE GAME

Dayton made 4 of 18 3-pointers (22.2%). It is now 2-4 in games in which it shoots worse than 25%.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dayton plays Massachusetts (13-13, 4-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass. UMass has lost five games in a row and plays at Rhode Island at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Minutemen are 4-3 at home and 0-7 on the road in A-10 play.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Massachusetts, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 1290, 95.7