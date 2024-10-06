Ask Hal: Rose still a long shot to make Hall of Fame

Q: Pete Rose was handed a lifetime ban, so now that he has passed does that mean the lifetime ban is over or is lifetime forever? — DAVE, Cincinnati.

A: Unfortunately, in this case lifetime is forever and death does not do it part. Just ask the family of Shoeless Joe Jackson, given a lifetime ban for being a part of the 1919 Chicago Black Sox scandal. He died in 1951 and is still banned. And unless the baseball commissioner lifts the bans, neither Jackson nor Rose is eligible for Hall of Fame enshrinement. Baseball is a sport with no pity.

Q: What is your best memory of Pete Rose going out of his way to help someone? — GREG, Beavercreek.

A: Oh, so many. I once witnessed him at an autograph show talking to a kid about 10. He asked about hitting and Pete said, “Do you know the difference between hitting .250 and .300?” The kid shook his head. “One hit a week,” said Pete. Then he got out of his chair, got into a batting stance and gave the kid about 10 tips on hitting. The kid stood wide-eyed with mouth agape. “Now,” said Rose. “Go back and hit .300, just like me.”

Q: Is there anyone playing today that reminds you of the way Pete Rose played? — JASON, Beavercreek.

A: Nobody. And nobody ever will in my mind. He was one of a kind forever. Nobody approaches his combination of passion, hustle and total concentration on every pitch of every game. There were three players from the Cincinnati Reds who gave hints of Pete — Ryan Freel, Chris Sabo and Chris Stynes. They all played hard, played all-out and it was no coincidence they all worshipped Pete Rose. They just didn’t have his ability. But they tried.

Q: Have any of Pete Rose’s Big Red Machine teammates spoken publicly against Rose being in the Hall of Fame? — DICK, Hendersonville, Tenn.

A: A few years ago, Johnny Bench was on Dan Patrick’s radio show and was asked if Rose would ever be put on a ballot and he said, “No.” Then he flippantly said they should name Pete Commissioner of Baseball Gambling. Bench then said, “People who say, ‘Yes, he should be,’ I tell them to go home and tell your kids there are no more rules.” To his credit, Bench, Joe Morgan and Mike Schmidt visited commissioner Bud Selig right after Pete was banished and asked what Pete needed to do and made two other visits. Selig gave them three things, the first of which was that Pete had to admit he gambled on baseball. Rose, of course, wouldn’t do it and since then Bench pretty much has washed his huge hands of the controversy.

Q: Did you ever eat at one of Pete Rose’s restaurants in Florida? — SCOTT, Miamisburg.

A: I certainly did, but Pete didn’t pick up my bill. It was Pete Rose’s Ballpark Cafe in Boca Raton just off the Florida Turnpike. The Cincinnati Reds trained in Plant City, Fla. and had an exhibition game nearby. It was the spring of 1993, and the restaurant was fairly new. They lined up out the door to get in and even though it was well-staffed it took more than an hour to get our food. The heftily spiced French fries were scrumptious. Rose did a radio show from the restaurant and at the time he was not speaking to me and did not acknowledge my presence. I’m not sure, but he might have had the server double my bill.

Q: Let’s say Pete Rose makes the Hall of Fame, who should or would make his acceptance speech in Cooperstown? — ALAN, Sugarcreek Twp.

A: Saying that is most likely is fool’s gold. It is doubtful that will happen, but stranger things happen in baseball. It’s for sure commissioner Rob Manfred wouldn’t do it. It probably would be one of his sons, Pete Rose Jr. or Tyler, who was taking care of him in Las Vegas. And one of Rose’s closest friends and Hall of Fame supporter, Dayton’s Mike Schmidt, would be outstanding. Unfortuntely, I dont believe even crossed fingers are going to get it done.

Q: Are three wild teams in each league good for the game? — GEORGE, Morton Grove, Ill.

A: It is not good for the game, just good for the fans of the wild-card teams that make it. It keeps interest alive for teams striving to make the playoffs, as we saw this season when it went down to the last day — actually as extra day when the Mets and Braves had to play a make-up doubleheader from postponed games to see who qualified, one of those teams or the Diamondbacks. While it is exciting to see teams like Detroit, Kansas City and Baltimore rise from the weeds to make the playoffs, it is watered-down baseball and too often makes the hard work of teams that win their divisions almost meaningless at postseason time.

Q: If you could have one hour to talk baseball with any player who passed more than 30 years ago, who would it be? — TOM, Kettering.

A: That’s an easy one. It would be Babe Ruth, and I would invite him to lunch, and I’d bring four cases of beer and two dozen hot dogs. There are those who believe I covered Babe Ruth, but I wasn’t that lucky. I’d ask him if he called his shot, the home run he hit in a World Series game against the Chicago Cubs when he allegedly pointed to the center field bleachers in Wrigley Field before he deposited a home run there. And I’d ask where he got that camel hair cap he always wore in photos.