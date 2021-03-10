Atlantic 10 awards: Four Dayton Flyers honored by conference

• Senior guard Jalen Crutcher was named to the All-A-10 first team. He is Dayton’s first two-time first-team selection since Obi Toppin, who made the first team in 2019 and 2020. Crutcher ranked fourth in the A-10 in scoring (18.1 points per game) and sixth in assists (4.8).

Crutcher made the second team as a sophomore in 2018. He’s the first UD player to make the all-conference first, second or third team three times in his career since Chris Wright, who made the second team as a sophomore in 2009, the first team in 2010 and the third team in 2011.