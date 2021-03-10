Atlantic 10 awards: Four Dayton Flyers honored by conference

Four Dayton Flyers men’s basketball players earned All-Atlantic 10 Conference honors Wednesday, five days after Dayton’s season ended with a loss to Virginia Commonwealth in the conference tournament.
• Senior guard Jalen Crutcher was named to the All-A-10 first team. He is Dayton’s first two-time first-team selection since Obi Toppin, who made the first team in 2019 and 2020. Crutcher ranked fourth in the A-10 in scoring (18.1 points per game) and sixth in assists (4.8).
Crutcher made the second team as a sophomore in 2018. He’s the first UD player to make the all-conference first, second or third team three times in his career since Chris Wright, who made the second team as a sophomore in 2009, the first team in 2010 and the third team in 2011.
• Redshirt senior guard Ibi Watson made the A-10 third team. It’s his first A-10 postseason honor. He ranked 10th in the league in scoring (15.8) and third in 3-point field-goal percentage and made 3-pointers (.427, 61-143).
• Freshman forward Mustapha Amzil, who ranked third on the team in scoring (9.8), made the all-rookie team. He is the first Dayton player to make the all-rookie team since Toppin in 2019. Toppin was a redshirt freshman that season. Amzil is the first true freshman to make the all-rookie team since Crutcher in 2018.
• Redshirt senior center Jordy Tshimanga, a graduate student with a 3.83 GPA in school counseling, made the all-academic team.
“Congratulation to Jalen, Ibi, Jordy and Mustapha for being recognized by our league’s coaches for their performances on-and-off the court this season,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said in a press release. “We are proud of the way our three seniors represented our program throughout their careers and we are excited about Mustapha’s successes and his potential moving forward.
“All of these young men, along with their teammates, coaches and staff members across the Atlantic 10 adapted to the challenges of the pandemic and made tremendous sacrifices to help achieve this recognition and make this season possible. Congratulations to all!”
Complete A-10 Awards
Player of the Year: Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, VCU
Defensive Player of the Year: Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure
Rookie of the Year: Tyler Kolek, George Mason
Chris Daniels Most Improved Player: Tyler Burton, Richmond
Sixth Man of the Year: Sherif Kenney, La Salle
Coach of the Year: Mark Schmidt, St. Bonaventure
All-Conference First Team
Kellan Grady, Davidson
Jalen Crutcher, Dayton
Tre Mitchell, Massachusetts
Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure
Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis
Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, VCU
All-Conference Second Team
Marcus Weathers, Duquesne
Blake Francis, Richmond
Jacob Gilyard, Richmond
Jaren Holmes, St. Bonaventure
Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure
Javonte Perkins, Saint Louis
All-Conference Third Team
Ibi Watson, Dayton
Jordan Miller, George Mason
Jamison Battle, George Washington
Fatts Russell, Rhode Island
Grant Golden, Richmond
Vince Williams, VCU
All-Academic Team
Jordy Tshimanga, Dayton
Christian Ray, La Salle
Tre Mitchell, Massachusetts
Jaren Holmes, St. Bonaventure
Gibson Jimerson, Saint Louis
All-Defensive Team
AJ Wilson, George Mason
Jacob Gilyard, Richmond
Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure
Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis
Hason Ward, VCU
All-Rookie Team
Mustapha Amzil, Dayton
Tyler Kolek, George Mason
Jhamir Brickus, La Salle
Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s
Adrian Baldwin, Jr., VCU