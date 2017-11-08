5 reasons UD Arena helps the Flyers rank among the nation’s best in attendance

Since it opened in 1969, the University of Dayton Arena has hosted some of the biggest games in UD basketball history - and beyond.
The arena has been the most frequent host of NCAA men’s basketball tournament games, as well as boys and girls high school basketball tournament games.
It also helped the Flyers rank No. 22 nationally in attendance for the 2016-17 season, with 12,570 per game.
There are a number of reasons the arena is well suited to be a common host, especially to major events. Here are five of them:
1. The seating arrangements. The seating at UD Arena is set up so that even those sitting high up have a downward view to the floor. That makes for a good view from most places in the building.
2. Travel to and from. Nearby exits connected to Interstate 75 and relatively easy access to I-70 from I-75 mean that getting to the arena and back home doesn't mean looking for several detours.
3. Staff experience. With all of the games hosted and NCAA tournament games run, the staff at UD isn't new to major challenges. That shows itself in traffic, concessions and solving issues as they come up.
4. Improvements to the atmosphere. In 2011, for instance, the arena installed four jumbo video boards with 12-by-22-foot screens at a cost of $1.6 million.
5. Passion of the community. The Flyers ranked No. 25 nationally om the 2015-16 season in attendance, averaging 12,942 per game. They have ranked in the Top 35 nationally every season since the arena opened in 1969.
