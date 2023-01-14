Beavercreek girls claim GWOC clash at Flyin’ To The Hoop

“Last time we picked our poison on extending out and they were able to skip it out and hit threes on us,” Seilhamer said. “This time we decided that we’re going to defend them straight up, no trapping, no gambling and take any chances away from them to be able to skip to an open shooter.”

The defense created offense for the Beavers, who scored often in transition and were led by senior Lilli Leopard’s 11 points. She averages 11 and scored one point in the first meeting.

“We came out with nothing to lose,” Leopard said. “And we came out with high energy and strong, and we just really wanted to win.”

This time Panthers leading scorer Bryn Martin was held to two points and four shots. Chloe Downing led the Panthers with 12.

“Fortunately, today, we were able to get the best of them,” Seilhamer said. “I know they’ve got a lot of good basketball ahead of them.”