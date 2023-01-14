Beavercreek girls claim GWOC clash at Flyin’ To The Hoop

KETTERING – After a 19-point loss to Springboro at home on Jan. 4, the Beavercreek girls basketball team needed a new plan Saturday. The Beavers didn’t want to be embarrassed again to start the day at the 20th Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin’ To The Hoop.
“You don’t want to take it lightly because you might not get asked back again,” Beavers coach Aric Seilhamer said.
The Beavers brought a different defensive strategy with them against the taller and longer Panthers and ran away to a 42-31 victory that counts in the Greater Western Ohio Conference standings.
“Enjoying the whole moment and our kids can enjoy the weekend watching some great basketball is what this is all about,” Seilhamer said. “And stealing a win, of course.”
Quite literally. The Beavers (11-4, 7-2) forced 20 turnovers, turned them into 16 points and robbed the Panthers (9-5, 8-1) of a chance to make a difference from the 3-point line, making just 3 of 13. A 19-point fourth quarter wasn’t nearly enough for the Panthers after scoring zero points in the second and four in the third to fall behind 35-12.
“Last time we picked our poison on extending out and they were able to skip it out and hit threes on us,” Seilhamer said. “This time we decided that we’re going to defend them straight up, no trapping, no gambling and take any chances away from them to be able to skip to an open shooter.”
The defense created offense for the Beavers, who scored often in transition and were led by senior Lilli Leopard’s 11 points. She averages 11 and scored one point in the first meeting.
“We came out with nothing to lose,” Leopard said. “And we came out with high energy and strong, and we just really wanted to win.”
This time Panthers leading scorer Bryn Martin was held to two points and four shots. Chloe Downing led the Panthers with 12.
“Fortunately, today, we were able to get the best of them,” Seilhamer said. “I know they’ve got a lot of good basketball ahead of them.”
About the Author