Bengals get 7 players back off Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Bengals on Monday announced the return of seven players -- safety Vonn Bell, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, defensive tackle B.J. Hill, center Trey Hopkins, running back Joe Mixon, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and guard Quinton Spain -- to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
All seven missed Sunday’s regular-season finale vs. the Browns.
The Bengals also waived fourth-year linebacker Austin Calitro, who played in five games this season and had two tackles on defense and four on special teams.
Cincinnati hosts the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in an AFC Wild Card game at Paul Brown Stadium.
About the Author