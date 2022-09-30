Bengals take halftime lead; Dolphins QB Tagovailoa suffers scary injury

The game started off well for Cincinnati, then slowed offensively until Higgins shook Xavien Howard around the 25-yard line and coasted into the end zone. The Bengals, wearing their new “White Bengal” helmets for the first time, gave Mixon a couple chances to step up on the national stage, and he took advantage on the opening drive.

Mixon had voiced a desire to be more of a three-down option after the team left him on the sidelines in several short yardage third- and fourth-down plays in the Super Bowl loss to the Rams. His touchdown Thursday gave the Bengals offense a score on the opening drive for a second straight time after they had only managed one touchdown in Joe Burrow’s first 28 opening drives.

Later in the first half, Mixon wasn’t as successful in a similar opportunity. He was stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the Dolphins’ 24-yard line when the Bengals pitched it wide and La’el Collins couldn’t get a block to keep the linebacker off him.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins into the red zone on their opening drive with the help of a pair of 20-yard passes to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. However, the Bengals defense continued its “bend, don’t break” trend and limited them to a 23-yard field goal after Chase Edmonds dropped a third-down pass in the end zone with Mike Hilton covering him.

Vonn Bell came through with an interception the next drive as Tagovailoa was targeting Hill on a deep pass late in the first quarter. That gave Cincinnati’s offense the ball at its own 29-yard line, but the drive ended at Miami’s 24-yard line on Mixon’s failed fourth-down run.

The Dolphins settled for a 48-yard field from Jason Sanders on the next drive.

Burrow threw for 132 yards and one touchdown in the first half. Mixon had 38 yards on 13 carries.