Bengals-Titans pregame: No significant players inactive for either team

NASHVILLE -- The Cincinnati Bengals enter their AFC divisional round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans with almost everyone available from the active roster.
Going into the weekend, wide receiver Stanley Morgan was the only questionable player with a hamstring injury, and he is among the six inactives Saturday.
Fellow wide receiver Trenton Irwin, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, running back Trayveon Williams, offensive lineman Fred Johnson and defensive end Wyatt Ray are the other players who will not be active for the game.
Titans running back Derrick Henry was activated to the roster Friday and is expected to play a big role for his team.
The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, as the Bengals are seeking the franchise’s first road playoff win. They are 0-7 in road games during the postseason and also have lost their two Super Bowl appearances at neutral sites.
Cincinnati ended a 31-year drought of no playoff wins last week when the Bengals beat the Raiders in the Wild Card round.
Tennessee, as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, had a bye last week and enters the game fresh. The Titans’ only questionable player was defensive lineman Teair Tart, and he is inactive Saturday along with wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, linebackers Derick Roberson and Rashaan Evans, offensive linemanDillon Radunz and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison.
