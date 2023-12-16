Bengals trail Vikings at halftime of defensive struggle

The Vikings responded with a methodical 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Ty Chandler’s 1-yard touchdown run. He ran seven times for 30 yards on the drive and caught a 16-yard pass on the play before his scoring run.

The Bengals punted on their next two possessions, though they narrowly missed a 56-yard touchdown when Charlie Jones broke open over the middle but Browning’s pass landed just beyond his reach.

The Vikings drove to the Cincinnati 14 on their next possession, a 14-play march that included three third-and-long conversions, but it came to an end with Mike Hilton intercepted a Nick Mullens pass intended for Justin Jefferson over the middle.

The Bengals’ nickel back returned the ball 16 yards to the Cincinnati 17 to set Cincinnati up with the ball and 4:06 left in the half, but second down sack essentially ended any scoring threat and led to a punt.

Minnesota got the ball at its own 34 with 1:37 left and drove to the Bengals 16. The Vikings appeared to have at least a field goal in hand at that point, but Myles Murphy sacked Mullens to push the visitors back to the Cincinnati 22.

One play later, B.J. Hill got to Mullens, who tried to throw the ball away as he went to the ground but ended up hitting Hill with the ball. The defensive lineman caught it for an interception to end that scoring threat as well.

The Vikings outgained the Bengals 188-101 in the first half.

NEXT GAME

Saturday, Dec. 23

Bengals at Steelers, 4:30 p.m., NBC, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7