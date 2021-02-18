Bengals unveil enhanced season-ticket options

The Canopy Party Pass gives fans access to the “Canopy Crazies” in the 300 Level, where the Bengals hope to bring a “fun and energetic experience alongside Who Dey Nation’s loudest and proudest fans,” according to a press release. Benefits of joining this party in The Jungle include exclusive Canopy Crazies t-shirt, $10 foot and beverage credits to every game and a 10 percent Pro Shop discount.

Club LUX is a new premium membership option that includes all the benefits of Club seats with additional perks that provide for an inclusive gameday experience. Benefits include a $50 food and beverage credit per seat at each game, complimentary parking pass, enhanced season ticket member gift, 15 percent Pro Shop discount, pregame events in Club Lounges for regular-season games and an invitation to exclusive offseason events.

Current season ticket members can renew now. Fans interested in becoming season ticket members or learning more about the membership options can visit Bengals.com/tickets, call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or chat with a ticket representative online.

“Our new membership options build on the value of season tickets, while adding more perks to bring fans closer to the team,” Bengals Director of Ticket Sales & Service Duane Haring said in the press release. “We have customized our packages to provide options for all types of fans, including avid fans, casual fans, families and businesses.”

There could be other changes coming to Paul Brown Stadium this year.

Social media last week jumped on a photo the Bengals posted on Twitter, then removed, appearing to show a “Ring of Honor” with names of former players displayed among the club section banners. Fans have long wanted to see past players recognized in this way, and it appears they may be getting their wish.

Cincinnati is trying to bounce back from a difficult 2020 campaign that saw limited fans permitted in the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization at least briefly re-ignited the fanbase with the selection of Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the draft last April but injuries and a slow start on defense led to a 4-11-1 finish, the Bengals’ fifth straight losing record.

Free agency opens March 17, as the organization potentially looks to add more pieces to Zac Taylor’s roster, and the Bengals have the No. 5 pick in the draft, set to begin April 29.