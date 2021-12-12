Blakney’s big half leads Dayton to lead against Virginia Tech

R.J. Blakney scored 11 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 29-22 halftime lead Sunday against Virginia Tech at UD Arena.
Blakney made 4 of 5 shots from the field, including 3 of 3 3-pointers. He fell one short of matching his season high in the first half. He had 12 points against UMass Lowell. He was averaging 5.0 points per game entering the game.
The Flyers led by as many as 12 points.
Neither team scored in the first four minutes. Virginia Tech got on the board with 15:31 to play. Dayton’s first basket, a 3-pointer by Malachi Smith, came at the 14:13 mark. The Flyers took control with a 10-0 run that at point, scoring the 10 points in less than two minutes.
Virginia Tech, one of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams, missed its first six shots from long range but made 3 of its last five.
Dayton shot 42.3 percent from the field in the half and made 5 of 12 3-pointers. Virginia Tech shot 33.3 percent and made 3 of 11 3-pointers.
Elijah Weaver scored six points for Dayton. DaRon Holmes II had four points and six rebounds.
