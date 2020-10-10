Bowling: Ron Profitt earns state honor

He captured his first PBA title in 2015 and has earned four more as well as rolled seven perfect games in PBA competition.

Profitt was excited to get back on the lanes after centers reopened this summer. He bowls in two leagues a week and competes in as many tournaments as possible but his game is still a work in progress.

“The last time I took three months off was after open heart surgery,” Profitt said. “My game is not as sharp as it was last season but, once you get older, you have to work harder to get your game back to where it was.”

Profitt will put his bowling skills to the test this weekend at the PBA50/PBA60 Doubles Park Centre Lanes Central Open in Canton competing with fellow Dayton-area bowler Jerry Hicks in the doubles event.

Ron Profitt’s Hall of Fame Resume

5 – PBA Regional titles

12 – GDUSBC city titles

49 – Career 800 series

74 – Career 300 games, including seven in PBA events

241 – Career high average

857 – Career high series