Bowling: Ron Profitt earns state honor

The titles have kept rolling in over the years and so have the honors for Ron Profitt, who will be inducted into the Ohio Bowling Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
The 68-year-old Brookville bowler will be inducted in the Ohio State United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame in the Superior Performance – Professional division. He is in good company as one of three Dayton area bowlers who will be part of the 2021 Hall of Fame Class. Shannon Pluhowsky will be also be inducted in the Superior Performance – Professional division and Andrea Behr is being recognized for Superior Performance – Amateur.
“I’m pretty happy about it,” Profitt said. “Darren Furnas and Lindsey nominated me and, at first, I didn’t want them doing it but, now, I’m glad they did.”
Profitt’s bowling resume includes five PBA Regional titles, most recently clinching the PBA60 Super Senior South Open with a 300 game in the championship final earlier this year. That perfect game is just one of the 74 he has posted in an extensive career on the lanes that also includes 49 800 series, with an 857 high series.
Profitt was inducted into the Greater Dayton United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame in 2002. His lengthy list of GDUSBC accomplishments includes 12 city titles. He has earned a spot on the All-City Team nine times and the Senior All-City Team eight times. Profitt is a two-time GDUSBC Senior Bowler of the Year.
He captured his first PBA title in 2015 and has earned four more as well as rolled seven perfect games in PBA competition.
Profitt was excited to get back on the lanes after centers reopened this summer. He bowls in two leagues a week and competes in as many tournaments as possible but his game is still a work in progress.
“The last time I took three months off was after open heart surgery,” Profitt said. “My game is not as sharp as it was last season but, once you get older, you have to work harder to get your game back to where it was.”
Profitt will put his bowling skills to the test this weekend at the PBA50/PBA60 Doubles Park Centre Lanes Central Open in Canton competing with fellow Dayton-area bowler Jerry Hicks in the doubles event.
Ron Profitt’s Hall of Fame Resume
5 – PBA Regional titles
12 – GDUSBC city titles
49 – Career 800 series
74 – Career 300 games, including seven in PBA events
241 – Career high average
857 – Career high series