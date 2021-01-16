Boys basketball: Rice’s big shot leads Wayne past Miamisburg

“That was Lawrent’s shot to take,” Martindale said. “We’ve worked on that quite a bit. He’s a super sophomore, he’s a kid that we trust that we know can make plays.”

Johnson, the GWOC’s leading scorer, finished with 14 points, Rice had nine and Curry eight.

After three quarters, heroics didn’t seem likely for the Warriors (9-1, 6-1 GWOC). Miamisburg (11-3, 5-2) had smothered Wayne’s offense with team defense that cut off penetration and made jump shooters uncomfortable. The Vikings led 33-21 entering the fourth quarter.

“We were able to keep them from making a run and doing a really good job on team defense, and then in the fourth quarter they got some isolations on us and hit some big-time shots,” Miamisburg coach Tim Fries said.

Wayne’s Cam Fancher started the fourth with a steal and dunk and the defensive-fueled comeback was on.

“They’re so long and quick and athletic that they create a lot of havoc and score points in transition,” Fries said. “We made some mistakes and threw some passes that shouldn’t have been there and they made some defensive plays.”

Curry scored twice on fadeaway spin moves, the second of which gave Wayne its first lead at 37-35.

Other than Rice’s winner, the play of the game was Curry’s one-handed tip dunk for a 39-37 lead with 1:26 left. The 6-foot-1 Curry used most of his 40-inch vertical leap – he said he’s jumped higher – and produced maybe the loudest roar in this season of small crowds.

“That really sparked us,” Rice said. “We were hyped after that.”

The comeback was one of three special things the Warriors celebrated. They also clinched a share of the GWOC title with Centerville (7-2, 5-1). The GWOC is only counting the first seven league games – one versus each team – toward league records this season because of the fear that cancellations caused by COVID will mean teams won’t play an equal amount of games. The Elks can win a share of the title when they play Springboro (1-10, 1-5).

The Warriors dedicated the game to the grandfather of Martindale’s wife, “Pappy” Ed Dressler, who died this week. Dressler, known as the father of the bike paths in Greene County and Southwest Ohio, was a regular attendee at Wayne games and knew the players.

“He was a really selfless man, and I thought our comeback was very indicative of the type of person he was,” Martindale said.

Miamisburg is well on its way to a fourth straight winning season behind seniors Alex Ball (10 points), Evan Logan, Evan Otteson, Luke Copsey and junior Anthony Coppock.

“The goal now shifts to the sectional championship, and that’s been a goal of our program for a long time,” Fries said. “The way we play defense we’ve got a great shot at it. Our success has been in guys that are humble and who go out and do their job.”