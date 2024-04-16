Brea enters transfer portal after 4 seasons at Dayton

On social media, Brea wrote, “As a 17-year-old from New York City, being accepted onto the grounds of the University of Dayton, I was greeted by a community whose embrace felt like home — a warmth that will stay with me forever. Through the highs and lows, the victories and defeats, Dayton became more than just a place, university, or a team; it became a part of who I am.

“To the coaches, staff, teammates, managers and academic community: your guidance and support have shaped me in ways I can never fully express, but my appreciation will never waver. And to Flyer Nation, your constant love and encouragement has lifted me up on countless occasions, turning moments into memories I’ll forever cherish.

“With that, it is with a heavy heart, that I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal. It’s a choice born of deep reflection and prayer, filled with uncertainty but also excitement for the journey ahead. but no matter where life takes me, my bond with Dayton, with Flyer Nation, will remain unbreakable. I’m a Flyer forever!”

Brea is the most significant player to leave Dayton in the age of the transfer portal. He’ll be the first player during coach Anthony Grant’s tenure to spend four years with the program and finish his career elsewhere.

Brea ranks 69th in career scoring at UD with 889 points. He led the nation in 3-point shooting percentage last season (100 of 201, 49.8%) and ranked third on the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game. He twice won the Atlantic 10 Conference Sixth Man of the Year award.

Brea has one more season of eligibility because his freshman season, played during the pandemic in 2020-21, did not count against his eligibility.

Brea will graduate this spring but chose not to participate in the Senior Night ceremony before Dayton’s final regular-season game in March. Before that game, he was if he had made a decision about the 2024-25 season.

“I think there’s a high possibility of me coming back here, to college, and doing one more year,” Brea said. “I think it’d be beneficial for me.”

Brea is the fourth UD player to enter the transfer portal in the last month. He joins Zimi Nwokeji, who committed to Jacksonville, and Kobe Elvis and Petras Padegimas.

Brea is the 18th player recruited and signed by Anthony Grant and his staff to enter the transfer portal. Here’s the list of those players, the dates they entered the portal and where they ended up:

• Frankie Policelli, April 10, 2018 (Stony Brook/College of Charleston).

• Jhery Matos, March 30, 2018 (Charlotte).

• Luke Frazier, March 22, 2021 (Ohio/John Carroll).

• Dwayne Cohill, April 16, 2021 (Youngstown State).

• Rodney Chatman, March 23, 2021 (Vanderbilt).

• Lynn Greer III, Dec. 27, 2021 (Saint Joseph’s).

• Moulaye Sissoko, March 23, 2022 (North Texas).

• Elijah Weaver, March 29, 2022 (Chicago State).

• Tyrone Baker, Dec. 19, 2022 (Florida SouthWestern State College).

• Kaleb Washington, Dec. 20, 2022 (Butler Community College).

• Mustapha Amzil, March 21, 2023 (New Mexico).

• R.J. Blakney, March 22, 2023 (Old Dominion).

• Richard Amaefule, March 23, 2023.

• Mike Sharavjamts, May 9, 2023 (San Francisco).

• Zimi Nwokeji, March 18, 2024 (Jacksonville).

• Kobe Elvis, April 6, 2024 (TBA).

• Petras Padegimas, April 9, 2024 (TBA)