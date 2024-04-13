Former Dayton forward finds new home in Florida

A 6-foot-7 forward from Quincy, Fla., Nwokeji was the longest-tenured current Flyer. He joined the program in January 2020. He redshirted that season. The 2020-21 season did not count against his eligibility because of the pandemic. Next season will be his sixth in college basketball and his final season of eligibility.

Nwokeji will be the second former Flyer to play for Jacksonville in recent years. Guard Jordan Davis left Dayton in 2019 after two seasons and then played one season at Middle Tennessee State before finishing his career with two seasons at Jacksonville from 2021-23.

Jacksonville plays in the Atlantic Sun Conference and finished 16-17 last season.

Nwokeji is one of three Flyers to enter the portal in the last month. Kobe Elvis and Petras Padegimas are also looking for new homes for their college careers.