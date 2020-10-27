Butler High School to host OHSAA state volleyball tournament

All finals will be Nov. 15.

Additionally, the soccer state championships for boys and girls will be held at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus for the 22nd consecutive year.

The Girls will play Nov. 13 with the boys the next day.

The OHSAA also announced the football regional semifinals and finals will be held at sites to be chosen by the better-seeded team in a matchup.

They can host or choose a neutral site.

The state semifinals and championship games are to be at neutral sites yet to be announced.