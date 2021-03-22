Centerville wins first boys state basketball title

Gabe Cupps scored 16 points and Centerville survived a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to win its first Division I boys basketball championship with a 43-42 victory over Westerville Central on Sunday night at UD Arena.
The Elks (25-3) led most of the game but fell behind 39-34 with 5:42 left. The Elks responded with a 9-0 run to take a 43-39 lead. Central had to inbound with 2.3 seconds left on the baseline after a Centerville foul. Landon Tillman got off an off-balance shot from the right corner over Rich Rolf. When the shot missed the buzzer sounded and the Elks were champions.
The Elks led 22-18 at the half, but Central rallied to take a 28-26 lead off an Elks turnover. Centerville responded with an 8-5 advantage to close the third quarter up 34-31. Cupps hit a 3-pointer and a floater for a three-point play to put his team ahead.
Centerville grabbed an early 5-0 lead on a Rolf 3-pointer and Tre Johnson layup. Cupps scored eight of the Elks next 10 points on two 3-pointers and a pull-up jumper to build a 15-11 lead after the first quarter.
With the score tied at 15 early in the second quarter, Cupps hit a 15-footer, Tom House made a 3-pointer and Rolf scored inside on a feed from Cupps to go up 22-15. A 3-pointer by Central trimmed the lead to four at the half.