Centerville wins first boys state basketball title

Centerville grabbed an early 5-0 lead on a Rolf 3-pointer and Tre Johnson layup. Cupps scored eight of the Elks next 10 points on two 3-pointers and a pull-up jumper to build a 15-11 lead after the first quarter.

With the score tied at 15 early in the second quarter, Cupps hit a 15-footer, Tom House made a 3-pointer and Rolf scored inside on a feed from Cupps to go up 22-15. A 3-pointer by Central trimmed the lead to four at the half.