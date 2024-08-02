Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow not concerned about Chase missing practices

“Once he’s out there, it’s one indy (individual) period and he’ll be ready to go,” Burrow said.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor has not disclosed a reason for Chase missing practices, nor has Chase, who to this point has been declining interviews. However, Taylor has shared Chase is healthy, so the absences appear related to the contract extension he and the team are negotiating.

Burrow went through contract negotiations last summer and ended up signing a deal that made him the highest paid player in the league.

“I went through it last year, so I kind of have some insight into how these things kind of go,” Burrow said. “So we’ve been creating a dialogue and talking through certain things, obviously. His business is his business. But I’ve been able to give some insight into how my process was because I think it’s pretty similar.”

Burrow knows he and Chase will be able to get back in sync quickly, and his biggest focus is making sure his wrist is good to go as he returns from November surgery. He is still “happy with where it’s at,” and his workload is gradually increasing after he was limited somewhat last week by an extra day off on Day 3 and then a half-day Monday before going to pads Tuesday.

On Thursday, the hardest session so far because of the length of practice and heat, Burrow came away with mixed feelings regarding his progress on deep balls, though he made his first connection with Tee Higgins. Higgins lined up one-on-one against Cam Taylor-Britt on the first play of 11-on-11s, and Higgins hauled in a touchdown pass on the go-ball. Burrow had another one on point to Trenton Irwin but Geno Stone batted it away.

“I hit a couple today,” Burrow said. “Not where I want it to be yet but I would say that about a lot of parts of our team right now. But that’s training camp. We’re improving every single day. We got three weeks left to accumulate reps and learn and grow from all of those. I’m really happy with where we’re at.”

If all goes as planned, Burrow will get a chance to better test where he’s at in his preparation for the regular season when the Bengals host Tampa Bay in their preseason opener Aug. 10. Coach Zac Taylor said Thursday, he plans to get the starters playing time in that game – though it’s not set in stone – and Burrow said he looks forward to that opportunity.

Burrow has played in one preseason game during his career – for three snaps in 2021 when he was coming back from ACL surgery the prior season. The starters did not play in preseason in 2022, and Cincinnati lost its season opener in a five-turnover game for Burrow. He’s lobbied for preseason snaps since then but was dealing with the calf injury last year and only the defensive starters were given a series, in the second preseason game at Atlanta.

“I’m going to have the opportunity to get hit,” Burrow said. “Maybe I get hit, maybe I don’t. But it’s a game. It’s a scrimmage but it’s a live scrimmage. That is the best way to prepare for Week 1, I think. We’ll see. But I think we’re going about it the right way.”

Burrow said he expects to get a full drive this time. The Bengals will then have two joint practices ahead of the next two preseason games, which will be good reps against an opponent outside of an actual game setting.

In the meantime, Burrow has days he tries to test his limits in camp.

“Day by day, I’m kind of changing my mindset,” Burrow said. “Some days, maybe I’ll be a little bit more aggressive. Some days I’ll play it like a game. Some days have a different emphasis. But every day is a little bit different on what we’re trying to work on.”

Burrow said he might have brief motivation from being listed as just the 39th best player in the NFL Top 100 list, though he is more focused on just being as good as he wants to be. He believes he should be ranked higher but also recognized that list is based on 2023 performances, and he wasn’t necessarily deserving.

“I think I’m obviously better than that, but when you’re not playing… I didn’t exactly have a season that would have put me any higher than that,” Burrow said. “When you’re hurt you really can’t complain much about any accolades or anything like that until you go out and prove yourself again.”