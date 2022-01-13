New Cincinnati mayor: Bengals game safe if you are vaccinated, boosted and masked

Hamilton County and Cincinnati have been grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have left area hospitals full and struggling to keep up. On Tuesday, the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners declared a county-wide state of emergency as a result of rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

The county’s rate of positive cases per 100K people tripled in the last three weeks and ranks among the 10 most infectious county rates in the state, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Most of the patients in intensive care units across the state have COVID-19, and most of those patients are not vaccinated.

“If you are unvaccinated, you are putting yourself at risk and your are putting the community at risk,” said Pureval. “We’re seeing in our hospitals over 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. This is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

