Cincinnati Reds announced plans to sell single-game tickets

The Cincinnati Reds announced Wednesday afternoon plans to sell single-game tickets in multiple steps.
A limited number of single-game tickets for the 2021 season (excluding Opening Day) at Great American Ball Park will go on sale at 9 a.m. March 17 at 9 a.m. via the team website.
A day later, the team plans to open the ticket windows at the park for in-person sales.
Prior to those opportunities, the team will offer those with paid vouchers or account credit from the 2020 season to buy single-game tickets online on March 16.
Even earlier than that, members of the team’s season-ticket group will be able to purchase single-game tickets online March 15.
Tickets purchased for the 2021 season will be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app to allow contactless entry, including those purchased at the ticket windows.
Concessions and merchandise stands will also have contactless purchase with cashless forms of payment while fans will sit socially distanced in groups of up to six and be required to wear masks when no eating or drinking in their seat.
The club is also prohibiting backpacks this season.