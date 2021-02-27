Reds pitching coach optimistic about arms in camp with Cactus League starting Sunday

Here are four other things to know about the Reds in the Cactus League:

Rule changes: Spring training games through March 13 will last seven innings but may be shortened to five innings if both managers agree to do so. Games after March 13 will last nine innings but can be shortened to seven. Teams must agree to the changes by 5 p.m. on the day before the games.

Fundraisers: Proceeds from the opener for the Reds and Indians on Sunday will benefit the H.O.P.E. Team. The non-profit organization supports patients and families at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Goodyear, and the New Life Center.

Attendance restriction: While Goodyear Ball Park can seat as many as 10,311 fans, the local health department will limit capacity to 21 percent or about 2,165 fans.

History lesson: The Reds moved from the Grapefruit League in Florida to the Cactus League in 2010. This will be their 12th season in Cactus League.

The Reds finished with a winning record twice in the first 11 years (17-14-1 in 2011 and 15-14-3 in 2015). The Reds didn’t finish above .500 in the regular season in either of those years.

Overall, the Reds are 143-179-23 in the Cactus League. They were 7-8-4 last season when spring training was shut down March 12 because of the pandemic.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Reds at Indians, 3:05 p.m., 700