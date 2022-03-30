Cincinnati Reds complete Winker-Suarez trade with pitching prospect

He struck out 111 in 76 innings last year while walking 46 and unleashing 17 wild pitches.

The Reds also acquired pitchers Justin Dunn and Brandon Williamson and major-league outfielder Jake Fraley in the Winker-Suarez deal.

Williamson was slotted as the Reds’ No. 5 prospect in updated MLB Pipeline rankings while righty Chase Petty, who was acquired for Sonny Gray earlier this month, is ranked No. 7.

Dunn was a first-round pick of the Mets in 2016 and is 5-4 with a 3.94 ERA in 25 big-league starts over the past three seasons, but he is on the shelf with a shoulder issue.