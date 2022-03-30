dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cincinnati Reds complete Winker-Suarez trade with pitching prospect

Fans stand outside of Great American Ballpark prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April.6, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Credit: Bryan Woolston

caption arrowCaption
Fans stand outside of Great American Ballpark prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April.6, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Credit: Bryan Woolston

Credit: Bryan Woolston

Sports
By , Staff Writer
35 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Reds completed their trade with the Seattle Mariners with the acquisition of Connor Phillips.

The player-to-be-named-later in the deal that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to Seattle earlier in March, Phillips was the No. 64 pick in the 2020 draft.

ExploreWho will be in the Opening Day lineup?

Baseball America rated the right-handed pitcher Seattle’s 12th-best prospect, and he was No. 15 according to MLB Pipeline.

The 6-2, 195-pounder will turn 22 in May and is coming off a year in which he went 7-4 with a 4.62 ERA in 17 starts.

All but one of those starts was made at the Class A level, so he could be a candidate to join the Advanced-A Dayton Dragons to start the year.

He struck out 111 in 76 innings last year while walking 46 and unleashing 17 wild pitches.

The Reds also acquired pitchers Justin Dunn and Brandon Williamson and major-league outfielder Jake Fraley in the Winker-Suarez deal.

Williamson was slotted as the Reds’ No. 5 prospect in updated MLB Pipeline rankings while righty Chase Petty, who was acquired for Sonny Gray earlier this month, is ranked No. 7.

Dunn was a first-round pick of the Mets in 2016 and is 5-4 with a 3.94 ERA in 25 big-league starts over the past three seasons, but he is on the shelf with a shoulder issue.

In Other News
1
Dayton loses second player to transfer portal
2
Wright State’s Holden enters transfer portal
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: Former Ohio ‘Mr. Football’ still looking for best...
4
Wright State’s Holden earns national honor
5
Browns agree to terms with center

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top