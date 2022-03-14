Reds trade two former All-Stars to Mariners

One day after the Cincinnati Reds traded one of their best pitchers, Sonny Gray, they have dealt two of their best hitters, who also have been two of their most popular players for years.
The Reds traded outfielder Jesse Winker, an All-Star last season, and infielder Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners for pitchers Justin Dunn and Brandon Williamson, outfielder Jake Fraley and a player to be named or cash.
Those two moves came after their other 2021 All-Star, Nick Castellanos, opted out of his contract after last season and the Reds traded a two-time Gold Glove winner, catcher Tucker Barnhart, to the Detroit Tigers in November.
Winker, 28, has been with the Reds since they drafted him in the first round in 2012. He made his big-league debut in 2017 and made the All-Star team for the first time in 2021.
In five seasons, Winker has hit .288 with 66 home runs and 190 RBIs. He had a career year last season, hitting .305 with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs.
Suarez, 30, has been with the Reds since 2015. He made the All-Star team in 2018. Last season, he hit a career-worst .198 but hit 31 home runs and drove in 79 runs.
Here’s a quick look at the three players the Reds will receive in the deal:
• Justin Dunn, 26, started 11 games last season for the Mariners and was 1-3 with a 3.75 ERA. The New York Mets drafted him 19th overall in the first round in 2016. He made his big-league debut with Seattle in 2019.
• Williamson, 23, was drafted by Seattle in the second round in 2019. He reached Double-A last season and was 2-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 13 starts.
• Fraley, 26, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round in 2016. He reached the big leagues in 2019 with Seattle. He saw his most extensive playing time last season, hitting .210 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 78 games.
