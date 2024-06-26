Cincinnati Reds recall Graham Ashcraft, Noelvi Marte

Explore Miami RedHawks get commitment from local hoops star

The club also returned infield prospect Noelvi Marte from a rehab assignment at Louisville.

The 26-year-old Ashcraft started 12 games for the Reds earlier this season and went 4-3 with a 5.05 ERA. He was demoted June 5 and made two starts for the Bats, allowing four runs on 10 hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings.

The 22-year-old Marte spent 12 games with the Bats on a rehab assignment necessitated by an 80-game suspension he was levied by MLB for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance. He hit .151 (8 for 53) with a double and two RBIs for Louisville and is eligible to return from the suspended list tomorrow.

Last season, Marte made his MLB debut with the Reds and hit .316 with three homers, seven doubles, 15 RBIs and six stolen bases in 35 games. He ended the season on a 16-game hitting streak and was expected to begin the 2024 season as an every-day player before receiving his suspension.

He entered the season ranked 27th among all prospects by MLB Pipeline and trails only right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder (No. 22) among Reds prospects, so Marte’s return could add some much-needed energy to a languishing Cincinnati lineup.

Earlier in the week, Cincinnati added outfielder Levi Jordan to the active roster to replace T.J. Friedl, who went on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.

On Tuesday, they put left-handed starter Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list because of a blister on his pitching hand and recalled righty Yosver Zulueta from Louisville before sending him back down after the game.