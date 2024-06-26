High school basketball: Lakota East’s Perry announces college decision

Trey Perry won’t be going far away for college basketball.
The Lakota East guard announced Tuesday night he has verbally committed to Miami University.
“RedHawk Nation, let’s get it!” he posted on social media to share the news.
RedHawk Nation let’s get it!! 🔴⚪️ @eastsidehoops @MiamiOH_BBall @MidwestBBClub @MBCGold2025 pic.twitter.com/4HorvkJV0F— Trey Perry (@nbadreams25) June 26, 2024
Listed at 6-foot-1, Perry led the Greater Miami Conference in scoring last season when he poured in 22.9 points per game for the 12-13 Thunderhawks.
The All-GMC first-teamer scored in double figures every game and had five 30-point games, including a high of 36 in a loss to Winton Woods in late January.
He shot 49% from the field and 33% from 3-point range while averaging 2.8 assist and 1.6 steals. He also corralled 3.4 rebounds per game as a junior.
Welcome Trey Perry 6’1 Lakota East to Midwest Elite Cincy @madehoops Circuit roster for this July!! Huge pick up for our team for July. Holds 12 D1 offers right now and has had a huge June. We expect a huge stock rise in July 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mTJq1YDyHj— Midwest Elite Cincy 2025 (@MBCGold2025) June 23, 2024
Perry scored 18.5 points per game as a sophomore when he shot 47.9% from the floor.
He surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for his career in late January and has a good shot to surpass James Dews as Lakota East’s career scoring mark as a senior.
