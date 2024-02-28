Crutcher becomes 25th former Flyer to play in NBA

Crutcher entered the game at the same time as Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of Obi Toppin, Crutcher’s former Dayton teammate and best friend. Toppin has appeared in seven games as a rookie for the Knicks.

Crutcher and the Pelicans play Obi Toppin and the Indiana Pacers in their next two games: at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis; and 8 p.m. Friday in New Orleans.

Crutcher signed a 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Thursday and was on the bench for the first time Sunday in a 114-106 loss to the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans.

Crutcher has played three seasons in the NBA G League since his final game at Dayton in 2021. He averaged 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 36.5 minutes per game this season for the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ G League affiliate. He started 36 games.

Crutcher, a 6-foot-1 guard from Memphis, played for Dayton from 2017-21. He ranks 17th in Dayton history in scoring (1,593).

Crutcher is the 25th former Flyer to play in the NBA. Here’s the list of Flyers who have played in the league: Don Meineke (1952-57); Chuck Grigsby (1954-55); Chris Harris (1955-56); John Horan (1955-56); Jim Paxson Sr. (1956-58); Jim Palmer (1958-61); Bucky Bockhorn (1958-65); Henry Finkel (1966-75); Roger Brown (1967-75); Bobby Joe Hooper (1968-69); Don May (1968-75); Donald Smith (1974-75); Johnny Davis (1976-86); Jim Paxson Jr. (1979-90); Sedric Toney (1985-90); Negele Knight (1990-99); Chris Wright (2011-14); Chris Johnson (2012-16); Brian Roberts (2012-17); Charles Cooke (2017-18); Jordan Sibert (2019); Kostas Antetokounmpo (2018-21); Obi Toppin (2020-present); and Toumani Camara (2023-present).