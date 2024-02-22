Former Flyer gets first chance in NBA

Jalen Crutcher could become 25th former Dayton player to appear in league

Sports
By
15 minutes ago
X

Former Dayton Flyers point guard Jalen Crutcher signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

Crutcher has played three seasons in the NBA G League since his final game at Dayton in 2021. He’s averaging 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 36.5 minutes per game this season for the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ G League affiliate. Crutcher has started all 36 games.

In his career, Crutcher has averaged 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He played his first two seasons with the Greensboro Swarm.

The Pelicans play three home games in the next four days: 7 p.m. Thursday against the Houston Rockets; 7 p.m. Friday against the Miami Heat; and 6 p.m. Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

Crutcher, a 6-foot-1 guard from Memphis, played for Dayton from 2017-21. He ranks 17th in Dayton history in scoring (1,593). DaRon Holmes II (1,598) passed him with 26 points Wednesday at George Mason.

If Crutcher appears in a game, he be the 25th former Flyer to play in the NBA.

Here’s the list of Flyers who have played in the league: Don Meineke (1952-57); Chuck Grigsby (1954-55); Chris Harris (1955-56); John Horan (1955-56); Jim Paxson Sr. (1956-58); Jim Palmer (1958-61); Bucky Bockhorn (1958-65); Henry Finkel (1966-75); Roger Brown (1967-75); Bobby Joe Hooper (1968-69); Don May (1968-75); Donald Smith (1974-75); Johnny Davis (1976-86); Jim Paxson Jr. (1979-90); Sedric Toney (1985-90); Negele Knight (1990-99); Chris Wright (2011-14); Chris Johnson (2012-16); Brian Roberts (2012-17); Charles Cooke (2017-18); Jordan Sibert (2019); Kostas Antetokounmpo (2018-21); Obi Toppin (2020-present); and Toumani Camara (2023-present).

In Other News
1
OHSAA members to vote on proposal that would allow schools to opt up to...
2
‘Big-time win’ for George Mason is latest troubling defeat for Dayton
3
Red Scare returning to UD Arena for TBT in 2024
4
Reds to host 9-hole golf course inside Great American Ball Park
5
Girls basketball: Centerville tops Sidney; Bellbrook falls to...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top