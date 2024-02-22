Former Flyer gets first chance in NBA

In his career, Crutcher has averaged 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He played his first two seasons with the Greensboro Swarm.

The Pelicans play three home games in the next four days: 7 p.m. Thursday against the Houston Rockets; 7 p.m. Friday against the Miami Heat; and 6 p.m. Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

Crutcher, a 6-foot-1 guard from Memphis, played for Dayton from 2017-21. He ranks 17th in Dayton history in scoring (1,593). DaRon Holmes II (1,598) passed him with 26 points Wednesday at George Mason.

If Crutcher appears in a game, he be the 25th former Flyer to play in the NBA.

Here’s the list of Flyers who have played in the league: Don Meineke (1952-57); Chuck Grigsby (1954-55); Chris Harris (1955-56); John Horan (1955-56); Jim Paxson Sr. (1956-58); Jim Palmer (1958-61); Bucky Bockhorn (1958-65); Henry Finkel (1966-75); Roger Brown (1967-75); Bobby Joe Hooper (1968-69); Don May (1968-75); Donald Smith (1974-75); Johnny Davis (1976-86); Jim Paxson Jr. (1979-90); Sedric Toney (1985-90); Negele Knight (1990-99); Chris Wright (2011-14); Chris Johnson (2012-16); Brian Roberts (2012-17); Charles Cooke (2017-18); Jordan Sibert (2019); Kostas Antetokounmpo (2018-21); Obi Toppin (2020-present); and Toumani Camara (2023-present).