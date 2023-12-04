Dayton a top-50 team in first NET ranking

Cincinnati (7-0), at No. 14, is the highest-ranked Ohio team. Ohio State (7-1) is No. 20. Xavier (4-4) is No. 68. Wright State (3-5) is No. 128. Miami (3-3) is No. 243.

Dayton (6-2) is 0-2 in Quad 1 games, 2-0 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 2-0 in Quad 4.

Based on the current rankings, Dayton has two Quad 4 games this week at UD Arena: Wednesday against No. 197 UNLV (3-3); and Saturday against No. 244 Troy (3-3).

Dayton then has a Quad 1 game on Dec. 16 against Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati. Two Quad 3 home games follow as Dayton completes non-conference play: Dec. 20 against No. 106 Oakland (5-4); and Dec. 30 against No. 102 Longwood (8-1).

Dayton is the highest-ranked Atlantic 10 Conference team. No. 62 George Mason (7-1), No. 79 Saint Joseph’s (6-2), No. 85 Richmond (5-3), No. 86 George Washington (6-2), No. 91 Duquesne (5-2) and No. 94 Massachusetts (4-1) are also in the top 100.

Dayton has finished higher than its initial ranking four seasons in a row. Here’s what Dayton started in the NET and where it has finished over the years:

• Last season, Dayton ranked 163rd in the first NET ranking and finished 78th.

• In the 2021-22 season, Dayton ranked 95th in the first NET ranking and finished 52nd.

• In the 2020-21 season, Dayton was No. 111 in the first ranking and finished 90th.

• In the 2019-20 season, Dayton debuted at No. 10 and finished the season at No. 3.

• In 2018-19, the first season of the NET, Dayton ranked 47th in the first release and 69th at the end of the season.